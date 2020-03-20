Some of your favourite celebrities can be described as bookworms at some point in their youth as attending medical school isn't for the faint-hearted.

Typically, a lot of celebs are assumed to have vast knowledge in theater, drama, and arts which makes it easier to excel in the entertainment industry. This has been proven wrong several times as raw and undiluted talents have no hiding place even while wearing the white long lab coat and a stethoscope around your neck.

In Nigeria, some of our favourite celebrities prior to joining the entertainment industry had other dreams of becoming surgeons and maybe the next scientist to discover the cure for a pandemic.

Somewhere along the line, these guys took a turn away from the lab/theater to our TV screens. Here are five of your favourite celebrities who went from wearing stethoscopes to giving us goosebumps on camera.

1. Kiki Omeli

The beautiful Kiki Omeli is a medical doctor! It's as simple as that. She studied medicine and surgery at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 2006. I know a lot of people before the last sentence did not know about this. Well, there you have it.

The beautiful actress has been mesmerising our TV screens over the last few years with her acting talent. There has been no slowing down for Omeli. She is best known for her role as Lovette in the TV series Lekki Wives.

2. Jemima Osunde

One beautiful actress that has won the hearts of a particular set of Nigerians is Jemima Osunde. The Edo state born actress can be described as one of those celebrities without the overzealousness for fame. Her talent speaks more rather than celebrity status. She can be described as the beauty with brains

Osunde became popular when she starred in the popular TV drama series, MTV Shuga [Instsgram/JemimaOsunde]

A show stopper at the red carpet, Osunde is a graduate of Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos. Osunde became popular when she starred in the popular TV drama series, MTV Shuga.

3. Dr Sid

Sidney Onoriode Esiri popularly known as Dr Sid is first and foremost the son of Nollywood icon, the late Justice Esiri. It was only normal for the entertainment bug to catch up with one of the Esiris. Surprisingly it had to be Dr Sid whose initial plan was to become a doctor.

Dr Sid studied Dental Surgery at the prestigious University of Ibadan. During his school years, his flair for entertainment could not be hidden as he took part in school plays, dance competitions, and concerts winning numerous awards along the way.

The rest we all know is history as he went on to become one of the biggest singers from this part of the world.

4. Peruzzi

One of the biggest singers in the country right now is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi. This super talented singer can be described as one whose voice notes on any song turns into gold. His talent is exceptional and flawless.

Interestingly, Peruzzi was actually studying medicine far away at Odessa State Medical University in Ukraine before his sojourn to music. He is the only person on this list that didn't make it past graduation but we can all say his success story has compensated him for not getting a degree.

5. Kate Henshaw

Introducing Kate Henshaw or trying to describe all her achievements in one paragraph might be a herculean task. Needless to say, her over two decades in the Nollywood industry gives her a front seat as one of the pioneers in the industry.

Henshaw studied Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science, LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos. She had a brief stint in the medical sector before stardom hit in 1993 when she starred in the movie 'When The Sun Set.'