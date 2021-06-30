Actress Iya Rainbow says she begged Princess to drop molestation case against Baba Ijesha

According to the movie star during a chat with BBC Yoruba, she begged the movie star to drop the case for four days but she paid deaf ears.

"Before the matter was settled, I asked the princess for four days not to take the matter to court. I urge her not to let this matter get louder, but she refused. Now, see how the whole thing played out,” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for allegedly molesting the foster daughter of comedian Princess.

Pulse Nigeria

In a video that has since gone viral, the disgraced actor confessed to molesting the little girl when she was 7.

He was arraigned before a magistrate court in June on a four count charge.