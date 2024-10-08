ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She had previously given up bread, meat, milk and other foods in an effort to shrink them, coupled with her supplements, and it seems to be working.

Ini-Dima Okojie's holistic approach seems to be working
Ini-Dima Okojie's holistic approach seems to be working

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jade Osiberu attacked on X

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Wizkid trolls Davido on X, calls him wack

Wizkid begins assaults on Davido, calls him talentless

Kate Henshaw {instagram}

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth [Instagram/Basketmouth]

They say 'E go better,' it's getting worse - Basketmouth on Nigeria's economy