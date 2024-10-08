Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk
She had previously given up bread, meat, milk and other foods in an effort to shrink them, coupled with her supplements, and it seems to be working.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days
Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son
Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk
Netflix marks Nigeria's 64th Independence with 2024 films, Including 'Hijack 93
Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu
Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Throws Surprise Party for New Film 'Lisabi'
Taylor Swift overtakes Rihanna to become world's richest female musician
My son is not the monster they have painted him to be - Diddy's mother
Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again
Pulse Sports
Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record
Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim
Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray
You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure
A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics
Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star
Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton
Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat
Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list
ADVERTISEMENT