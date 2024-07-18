RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She advocates for the enlightenment of women on the subject and has stated that she will be paying for screening for 20 women.

Ini Dima-Okojie first found out about her fibroids in 2017.
Taking to Instagram on July 17, 2024, the actress addressed her followers and fans and updated them about the challenges she's facing and her plans moving forward.

She explained, "I want to share something important with you today. If you've been following me, you would probably know that before the end of 2020, I had a myomectomy, which is an evasive surgery to take out fibroids. The surgery was successful; my doctor removed every single fibroid and I healed well. It's been 3 years since the surgery and unfortunately, the fibroids are back."

Acknowledging the emotional toll of this setback, she admitted that the news has been hard on her, adding that she has no intentions of undergoing fresh surgery to have them removed.

"It's very disheartening and it hasn't been the easiest couple of months but I'm okay. I've come to terms with it, and I definitely don't want to do another surgery anytime soon. This time I want to take a holistic approach towards shrinking the fibroids," she said.

The actress added, "I just thought it was important to share and it wasn't easy. I remember the first time I shared my story and how many women felt seen and many people shared their stories with me."

Ini Dima-Okojie highlighted the importance of raising awareness about fibroids, particularly among black women.

"Too many black women go through this and it wasn't being talked about enough and it's still not being talked about enough. I don't even know if a remedy is being found for it. I'm going to be paying for 20 women to get their screening done; it's very important," she said.

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

