Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

Taking to Instagram on July 17, 2024, the actress addressed her followers and fans and updated them about the challenges she's facing and her plans moving forward.

She explained, "I want to share something important with you today. If you've been following me, you would probably know that before the end of 2020, I had a myomectomy, which is an evasive surgery to take out fibroids. The surgery was successful; my doctor removed every single fibroid and I healed well. It's been 3 years since the surgery and unfortunately, the fibroids are back."

Acknowledging the emotional toll of this setback, she admitted that the news has been hard on her, adding that she has no intentions of undergoing fresh surgery to have them removed.

"It's very disheartening and it hasn't been the easiest couple of months but I'm okay. I've come to terms with it, and I definitely don't want to do another surgery anytime soon. This time I want to take a holistic approach towards shrinking the fibroids," she said.

The actress added, "I just thought it was important to share and it wasn't easy. I remember the first time I shared my story and how many women felt seen and many people shared their stories with me."

Ini Dima-Okojie highlighted the importance of raising awareness about fibroids, particularly among black women.