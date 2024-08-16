ADVERTISEMENT
Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that she initially had her fibroids removed at the end of 2020.

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]
In a video posted to her TikTok account on August 15, 2024, the actress explained that she has taken a holistic approach to shrinking the fibroids as she refuses to undergo surgery again.

Okojie explained, "So I'm on a holistic journey to shrink my fibroids, which means I have to go on a special fibroid diet and these are some of the things I had to give up. Red meat, means lamb, cow, ram, goat and all that goat meat, sausages, processed meat and any form of red meat. White carbs so white pasta noodles, rice, how I love rice and bread."

She went on to list other foods that she had to remove from her diet, including dairy and other processed foods.

The actress added, "Dairy, so cheese, milk, refined sugar like cookies, cakes, condiments and processed food in general. Also, carbonated drinks and caffeine. Honorary mention, sodium and anything high in salt. So I am avoiding these things because they are high in estrogen and these things can make the fibroids grow."

This comes after Okojie sadly announced that her fibroids had returned, three years after undergoing invasive surgery to remove them in 2020. In the video posted in July 2024, she acknowledged the emotional toll of the setback and admitted that the news has been hard on her. She also said that she had no intentions of undergoing fresh surgery to have them removed.

