Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

In a video posted to her TikTok account on August 15, 2024, the actress explained that she has taken a holistic approach to shrinking the fibroids as she refuses to undergo surgery again.

Okojie explained, "So I'm on a holistic journey to shrink my fibroids, which means I have to go on a special fibroid diet and these are some of the things I had to give up. Red meat, means lamb, cow, ram, goat and all that goat meat, sausages, processed meat and any form of red meat. White carbs so white pasta noodles, rice, how I love rice and bread."

She went on to list other foods that she had to remove from her diet, including dairy and other processed foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress added, "Dairy, so cheese, milk, refined sugar like cookies, cakes, condiments and processed food in general. Also, carbonated drinks and caffeine. Honorary mention, sodium and anything high in salt. So I am avoiding these things because they are high in estrogen and these things can make the fibroids grow."