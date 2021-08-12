RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday

Odion Okonofua

The movie star teases fans with racy photos on her birthday.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko [Instagram/DestinyEtiko]

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has released some steamy photos to mark her 32nd birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 12, 2021, where she shared the jaw-dropping photos.

"In the book of DESTINY chapter ETIKO verses CHINEMELUM I woke up and showed up after a successful journey of 365 days, Grace was evidently visible and our all-loving and merciful God was the chief pilot that effected my constant win. Lord I am impressively grateful for your mercies.🙌🙌🙌🙌😍✨✨✨✨✨✨," she captioned of the photos.

Happy birthday to Etiko from all of us at Pulse.

Etiko is a Theatre Arts graduate from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

She joined Nollywood in 2012 and gained prominence after she starred in the movie titled Idemili which was produced in 2012 by Ernest Obi.

The movie earned her a nomination at the City People Entertainment Awards.

