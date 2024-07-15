A relationship can't work if only one person is invested in it - Simi

Speaking on the recent episode of the Zero Conditions Podcast, Simi highlighted the importance of compromise in relationships and stressed that it takes the efforts of both parties.

She explained, "I have a take; one person cannot make a relationship work. I don't care how many prayers you pray, how hard you work, or how much therapy you do. If one person is the only one investing in the relationship, the relationship is not working; it can never work."

"It will never work because it takes two; that's the point of a relationship. It takes two, three, or four. I don't know what we're doing these days. But the point is, it definitely takes more than one person; it takes a village," she added.

Going further, the singer stressed that love requires mutual effort and understanding to work.

"Love requires vulnerability, compromise, and sacrifice, but it has to be in a 'I know that I have to put part of myself down in this relationship, but I don't want to be doing it myself' type of way," she explained.

The mother of one also emphasised the importance of good communication, which she said is essential for staying connected and working through differences.

She said, "I think there should be great communication; if you don't have great communication, it won't work, even if you love that person. Communication is hearing someone and hearing what they're saying. And even if you disagree, you're meeting it with love and compassion. Because you're not always going to be on the same page, you're going to disagree, and sometimes you can't stand that person, but you love them enough to find your way back to the same page."