Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

AG Baby states that his happy place is wherever his family is.

Everything he does, he does for his family
Everything he does, he does for his family

Recommended articles

Speaking to media personality Tayo Aina who spent 24 hours with him, the singer described what fatherhood means to him and what it's like raising his daughter, Adejare.

He noted that he and his wife, Simi, plan to raise her like a queen and ensure that she never lives the life of struggle that he did growing up.

Gold said, "It is a huge responsibility, one that I love by the way, knowing that I have this huge responsibility to raise a queen. My family is my centre, I told you before. You know that you asked me where I'm happy, my happy place, it's where they are. That is the reason why I'm hustling hard men because this girl, the life that I lived growing up, she can't do the same. That's the reason I'm dropping school fees music for you people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on, Aina asked Gold how he juggles raising their child with stardom, given that his wife is also a superstar. The singer esponded with a smile noting that the fact that they're both musicians makes it more beautiful.

He added, "I think that's why it's even more beautiful because I don't have to do plenty of explaining because she understands and I understand as well. If she needs to go somewhere we shuffle it, like right now she is in Lagos working. Thankfully we have family around to help with Deja."

Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in a private ceremony in 2019
Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in a private ceremony in 2019 Adekunle Gold and Simi prolonged the release of their wedding memories to the displeasure of fans. Pulse Nigeria

He expressed his happiness about the fact that he and his wife are thriving, despite their different schedules, and how they are both able to parent their toddler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold and Simi lead such a private life that the day they got married in 2019, it was only speculated that they were tying the knot. On top of that, the pictures from their nuptials were not released until they were ready.

Similarly in 2020, they kept the news that they were expecting a child under wraps until it was announced in Simi's Duduke video. The couple did not disclose that Deja was born until a week after Simi gave birth, and the public did not get a glimpse of their child until May 2021 when Simi posted the beautiful pictures to her Instagram.

See Tayo Aina's video with Adekunle Gold below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Here is how Adekunle Gold and Simi are raising their daughter

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

Our writing still has a long way to go - CJ Obasi on Nollywood

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

CJ Obasi wants filmmakers to figure out their why

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Rema gives shoutout to Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Davido in VMA acceptance speech

Rema gives shoutout to Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Davido in VMA acceptance speech

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Rema's 'Calm Down' wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 VMAs [Full Winners List]

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Brum3h stuns on 'Typewrit3r Vol. 1' EP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Seyi seeks to be forgiven and for all to go back to normal

I don't know where to go from here - BBNaija's Seyi Awolowo

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her

Stan Nze and his wife are about to become parents [Legit.NG]

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby