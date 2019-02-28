President Muhammadu Buhari was announced the winner of the presidential elections a day ago and a number of celebrities have reacted to his victory.

While a large number of your favourite celebrities have decided to stay away from the news of the victory of the president, some, on the other hand, have come out openly to congratulate the president on his victory.

Here are five of some of your favourite celebrities who congratulated President Buhari on his victory at the polls.

1. Joke Silva

Even though Joke Silva has been in the entertainment industry for a while now, we've not really seen her get involved in politics but after the victory of President Buhari was announced, she was one of the first celebrities to react to his victory.

"Congratulations. Well done. League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Now hit the ground running. Consolidate. 4years is a short time. Power needs to be sorted....without it we are going nowhere fast...Apapa port...soo much. God be with you ..guide you...give you wisdom," she wrote on her Instagram page.

2. Toyin Aimakhu

Toyin Aimakhu has never hidden her passion for politics which has made a regular face when politicians hold events. Recall a few weeks before the election, she was spotted with the vice president during one his official engagements. So it didn't come as a surprise when she joined some celebrities to congratulate the president on his victory at the polls.

She took to her Instagram page right after the results were announced to congratulate the president. "Congratulations 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#SAIBABA #TOYINTITANS," she captioned the photo of the president and his vice president.

3. I Go Dye

Let's just say I Go Dye's congratulatory message to the president can be analysed from two angles. At the beginning of his post, he prayed the president would be the last recycled old president to rule the country. Then he went to admonish him to include youths in his next administration as part of the inclusiveness being preached.

"YOU WILL BE THE LAST OLD AGED RECYCLED PRESIDENT THAT WILL RULE NIGERIA. NATURE HAS GIVEN YOU ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY TO REBUILD NIGERIAN, A MEANS TO DISCOVER THE NEXT GENERATION LEADERS. Congratulations on your victory. Nature has given you another opportunity to rebuild Nigeria, a means to discover the next generation leaders.

"Please do find it a rare privilege to advance the course of youthful leadership, by looking for Nigerian youths all over the world that can add their creativity to advance your administration... you will be the last old aged president that will rule Nigeria, once again congratulations. Amb Francis Agoda," he wrote.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh just like her fellow celebrities came out to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice president, Yemi Osibanjo. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the president with a short but direct congratulatory message.

"Congratulations Mr president!!! 💃🏻🌹 @muhammadubuhari @presidentmuhammadubuhari #KINGTONTO," she wrote.

5. Foluke Daramola-Salako

While a number of celebrities have some weird reason stayed away from the results of the general elections in the country, others like Foluke Daramola-Salako has celebrated the victory of president Buhari. In her post via her Instagram page, she congratulated not just the president but the first family over their return to Aso Rock.

"My first family Congrats to us joo... #NEXTLEVELALLYTHEWAY," she wrote.