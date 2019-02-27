While some celebrities might not be too excited about the victory of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, one celebrity who appears thrilled and has congratulated him is Joke Silva.

The veteran actress sent her congratulatory message to the president via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. In her message, she not only congratulated him and his team but also called them a league of extraordinary gentlemen.

"Congratulations. Well done. League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Now hit the ground running. Consolidate. 4years is a short time. Power needs to be sorted....without it we are going nowhere fast...Apapa port...soo much. God be with you ..guide you...give you wisdom," she wrote.

While Joke Silva thinks the next four years will be a huge opportunity for the president to actually carry out the dividend of democracy, some other celebs like Charly Boy and Daniella Okeke things this victory spells doom for the country.

"Welcome to second slavery, Nonsense," - Charly Boy reacts to Buhari's victory

Charly Boy thinks President Buhari's second term victory will be welcoming Nigerians to a whole new phase of slavery.

The self-acclaimed activist and music veteran made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Ina long post on his page, Charly Boy wrote about Buhari and his cabal's smartness which gave them the victory at the end of the day.

"Oga Presido, Like King Saul was to the Israelites, so you are to Nigeria. I dey take style hail you, kai!!! Congratulations. I am not a fan but I dey give you accolades because you and your cabal brothers understand the Jungle politics of Nigeria. Over shap worry una because una know tey tey sey the people who cast the votes decides nothing but the people who count the votes decides everything. Una Well done.

"Over to us Mumu Naija’s. I know it’s beginning to dawn on fellow frustrated Nigerians that we are about to port to the “Next Level” of original suffer head. It was obvious to me since you clinched this power in 2015 there was going to be, no looking back, after all, see how many times you tried.

"People shouting all over the place sey you rigg election, hummmm, can you imagine? Na today politrickcians begin rig? If PDP and APC Na d same of the same why didn’t dey outrig you. Na today wey free and fair elections die for dis country? Abegi make we hear word. Mumu people, no be una been dey shout lesser evil, lesser evil. How can lesser defeat Bigger. Sai Baba, chop knuckles 👊🏼mumu Nigerians never know how far. Na now we go take suffer sow uniform. Welcome to second slavery. Nonsense!!!!" he wrote.