2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero files suit against Annie Idibia, demands N500M and apology

In the suit, which was filed on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pero made reference to Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audiotape which went viral weeks ago

In the tapes, Annie alleged that her husband, 2Baba “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Annie was further accused of engaging in “malicious and libellous online publication” which subjected Pero and her kids to online harassment and bullying.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

In September, the actress called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.