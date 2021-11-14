Pero Adeniyi one of music icon 2Face Idibia's baby mamas has filed a suit against his wife Annie Idibia.
2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero files suit against Annie Idibia, demands N500M and apology
Pero says Annie's remarks were malicious and libellous.
In the suit, which was filed on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Pero made reference to Annie’s Instagram outburst and the audiotape which went viral weeks ago
In the tapes, Annie alleged that her husband, 2Baba “packed his bags and came to America to see her (Pero) and his other kids.
Annie was further accused of engaging in “malicious and libellous online publication” which subjected Pero and her kids to online harassment and bullying.
In September, the actress called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with Pero.
She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.
A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.
2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.
