Regina Ojeogwu Daniels has been spotted on the set of a movie with Mercy Johnson-Okojie. Daniels and Johnson-Okojie were captured working together on the set of Royal Dancer.

The teen actress reunited with the Johnson-Okojie four years after playing the role of Onyeure in Tchidi Chikere’s ‘Dumebi in school.’ Daniels and Johnson-Okojie bonded on the set of the 2014 released sequel and this was evident in their relationship on the set of 'Royal Dancer'.

In an Instagram post, Daniels said referred to Johnson-Okojie as her mama.

“It was interesting...It was so lovely working with my mama again @mercyjohnsonokojie #royaldancer Love you mummy,” Daniels captioned the two pictures of herself and Johnson-Okojie on the movie set. Responding to Daniels, Johnson-Okojie said, “Missing you sweets, my baby for life.”

Regina Daniels made her acting debut starring as Onyeure in Tchidi Chikere’s ‘Dumebi in school,’ which was released in 2014.