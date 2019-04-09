From a child actor, Daniels has risen to become a recurring public figure for many reasons - aside from her acting career. She started grabbing headlines after she revealed a multimillion Naira property she had acquired for her mum at just 18-years-old. Daniels went further to flaunt a red Ferrari on her Instagram and her trips on private jets.

However, the actress, who turns 19 on October 10, 2019, has quite a list of movies to her credit. As at last count, the teen actress has featured in over 17 movies since she joined the Nigerian movie industry in the early 2000s.

In her career, spanning over 10 years, Daniels has worked with several movie directors and movie stars that include Mercy Johnson, Francis Duru, Patience Ozokwo, Eve Esin, Chika Ike, Zubby Michael, and IK Ogbonna, amongst several others.

The teen actress once said, "Always appreciate who you are. Be your own motivation. No one was born with a lesser star. Do not limit yourself to certain things.... have the mindset that you can rule the universe and finally with hardwork, you can achieve your dreams."

Here are 7 memorable movie moments in Regina Daniels’ acting career so far

Dumebi in school

Regina Daniels landed her first major movie role in the movie, Dumebi in School. The movie is a spin of the Dumebi series featuring top Nollywood actors, Mercy Johnson and Kenneth Okonkwo. Daniels made her mark acting opposite Mercy Johnson starring as her best friend in school.

Plantain girl

In the movie ‘Plantain Girl,’ Regina Daniels worked alongside Francis Duru, who played the role of her father in the movie. She was a young girl who had to go through a lot of hardship with her poor father to make ends meet. The movie also featured Eve Esin.

Tears of Ojuigo

In ‘Tears of Ojuigo,’ Regina Daniels worked on the same set with Chika Ike and Patience Ozokwo. The young actress playing the role of Chika Ike’s daughter, whose mum decided to leave her and her father for a greener pasture. The film also featured Patience Ozokwo, who served as Chika Ike’s mother-in-law.

Heart of a Twin

‘Heart of a twin’ sees Regina Daniels playing the dual role of twins. She played the roles of two identical sisters with different attitudes and characters. One of the twins was an obedient child while the other was the leader of a bad gang in school.

Python Girl

Regina Daniels played the lead role of the dreaded and worshipped teenager in the film, ‘Python Girl’. Her character was worshipped by people in the community and she helps the people of the community until she was offended and decided to seek revenge.

The Jericho

Regina Daniels stars as one of the only female member of a criminal gang in the movie, ‘The Jericho’. The more matured teenager took up the role that was totally different from her looks and other roles she had played. Her character depicted a bad girl hanging out with bad boys led by Kelvin Ikeduba in other to survive and make ends meet.

Royal Covenant

In the movie ‘Royal Covenant,’ Regina Daniels played the lead role of Mirimma, the beautiful daughter and only child of a late king. The king’s death is surrounded by horrifying mysteries that only the gods can explain and the people of the kingdom are kept in perpetual darkness and silence. Mirimma the child of a covenant to Ogolo-oma the goddess of water is saddled with the task of moving the kingdom forward as gallant warriors are needed to fight Okoko the monster to bring back Iyi-uwa to Obodo-ocha to restore back her glory.