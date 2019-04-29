Regina hit the headlines a few weeks ago when It was revealed that the teenage actress secretly got married to billionaire Ned Nwoko in Asaba, the Delta state capital, last weekend, with few guests attending. Since then, Regina has been flaunting her new-found wealth on the gram but when it comes to her looks, she's as relatable as ever.

Nollywood is known for it's over-the-top glam and we are used to seeing actresses dressed up to the nines but Regina Daniels goes against the grain and can often be spotted in a pair of jeans with some colourful sneakers. Even though she has an enviable fleet of luxury cars and a growing luxury watch collection, her style is down to earth.

Now, the young actress, who often pictured flying to and fro in the comfort of her alleged husband's private jet, is still thrilling her Instagram fans with her daily outfit posts.

Take a look at Regina's low-key style and some of our favourite looks!