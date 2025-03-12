What to Buy For Your First Home

If you just moved into your new home, especially if it is your first time renting or owning an apartment, congratulations! That’s how you know you are adulting gracefully. There are many perks of staying alone, like the freedom to walk out of the bathroom naked, eat straight from the pot, learn responsibility and discipline, etc. Part of learning how to be responsible is buying essential home items you need and furnishing your apartment. This stage can be as enjoyable as it is frustrating and financially exhausting. I’ve been there, and I must confess it was a rollercoaster of emotions. So, to make things easier for you, I’ve compiled a comprehensive list of essential items to buy and where to get them. But before we get into the list, here are a few measures you must take to make the best decision for you and your finances.

1. Assess Your Lifestyle and Needs

It is easy to get carried away and buy unnecessary items that won't serve you. To avoid this, sit back, take a deep breath, and identify the core areas of your life. If you are a remote worker, you need budget-friendly tech that will transform your remote work life and provide ease. If you are a student, you know better than anyone that you need a solid reading space, a bookshelf, and a lamp—you know how Nigeria’s power supply is. And if you are a foodie, your kitchen will be your primary focus. This is important to ensure you don't overspend and regret your decision.

2. Assess the Size of Your Living Space

With how developers are keen on managing space, almost every apartment now looks like a cubicle. The size of your space will determine the type of items you need. Here are some tips: Measure Your Space: Start by taking accurate measurements of each room. Use a tape measure to note the length, width, and height. This step will help you determine the ideal size for furniture and essential items.

Consider Room Layouts: Think about how your space is arranged. Note the number of doors, windows, and other architectural features. For example, the placement and size of windows will directly affect your choice of curtains. Note the number of doors and windows and their measurements to determine your curtain choice.

Create a Visual Layout: This step might seem extreme, but drawing a simple floor plan or using an online room planner can be extremely helpful. This visual guide allows you to see how different items will fit together.

3. Set a Budget

A budget is essential, as it helps you determine how much you're willing to spend and minimize reckless purchases.

4. Prioritize Your Needs

What you "need" is different from what you "want." Essential home items should have a clear purpose and serve you, so list what you need and filter out the non-essentials. The next step is highlighting home essentials that provide ease and comfort.

Cleaning Supplies

1. Mop

Price: ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Supermart.ng

2. Harpic Cleaning Gel

Price: ₦4,385. Where to Buy: Supermart.ng

3. Long Broom

Price: ₦900. Where to Buy: Supermart.ng

4. Scrubbing Brush With Stick

Price: ₦2,760. Where to Buy: Supermart.ng

5. Dailyneed Sweeper

Price: ₦3,360. Where to Buy: Supermart.ng

Basic Tools Kit

Whether or not you are a handyperson, having basic tools like a hammer, screwdriver, etc., will save you some petty change and stress.

1. Hammer

Price: ₦14,188.50. Where to Buy: Toolz.ng

2. Screwdrivers

Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Toolz.ng

3. Pliers

Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Toolz.ng

4. Measuring tape

Price: ₦5,980.50. Where to Buy: Toolz.ng

5. Nails

Price: ₦618. Where to Buy: Buildingsandmore.ng

6. Screws

Price: ₦4,600. Where to Buy: Buildingsandmore.ng

7. Light Bulbs

Price: ₦1,300. Where to Buy: Jumia

8. First Aid Kit

First Aid Kit (Hand) Price:₦15,000

Waist First Aid Kit Price: ₦ 35,000 Where to Buy: RedCrossNigeria

Kitchen Essentials

The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home. I’m not a fan of cooking, but I’m a foodie, so I agree that you need these kitchen essentials to survive.

1. Basic Cookware

Price: ₦62,999. Where to Buy: Jumia

2. Bamboo Chopping Board and Spoon Set

Price: ₦8,800. Where to Buy: Jumia

3. Food Storage Containers

Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Owumi store

4. Plates and cutlerries

Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Owumi store

5. Gas cylinder

Price: N39,600. Where to Buy: Shop Zit.ng

6. Gas stove

Price: N44,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Living Room Must-Haves

Your living room and bedroom are spaces where you relax, entertain, and spend quality time with family. Creating a comfortable and stylish environment is crucial.

1. Sofa and Dining Sets

Price: ₦650,000. Where to Buy: Delin.ng

2. TV and Entertainment System

Where to Buy: Shop Fouani. Price: ₦329,000

Bedroom Essentials

1. Quality Mattress

Where to Buy: Mattress.ng Price: ₦98,300

2. Bed Frame

Where to Buy: Mattressvendor.ng Price: ₦159,000-₦200,000

3. Reading Table

Where to Buy: Alfimfurniture Price: ₦70,000

4. Ergonomic Chair

Where to Buy: Jumia Price: ₦75,000

5. Blackout Shades

Where to Buy: Hogfurniture Price: ₦15,900

Essential Safety Items

1. Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Where to Buy: Jumia Price: ₦11,324

2. Surge Protectors

Where to Buy: Konga Price: ₦19,000

Bathroom and Toilet Essentials

1. Plungers

Where to Buy: Supermart.ng Price: ₦365

2. Bath mat

Where to Buy: Jumia Price: ₦6,200

3. Towel

Where to Buy: Esoraehome Price: ₦8,500-₦28,500

Extras

1. Iron

Where to Buy: JamaraHome Price: ₦8,500-₦28,500

2. Ironing board

Where to Buy: Jumia Price: ₦40,000

Shop Smart: Budget-Friendly Tips & Strategies

Moving into a new home is a huge investment, so getting the best value for your money is important. Here are some smart shopping tips that will save you some money: Buy on Sale: Kitchen gadgets, linens, and decor items are often available on sale during festive periods or clearance events.

Visit Local Markets: Local markets can offer unique decor items and furniture at negotiable prices. They’re also a great way to support local artisans.

Bundle Purchases: Some stores offer discounts if you buy items in bundles (for example, a set of kitchen utensils or a furniture package).

Online vs. Offline: When to Buy Online: For non-urgent items such as decor and accessories, buying online might give you a wider range of choices and competitive prices. When to Buy Offline: Local shops and hardware stores are usually more reliable for items you need immediately on move-in day (like cleaning supplies and basic tools).