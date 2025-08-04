Viral products have such a tight grip on us. It could be the fragrance everyone is spraying or that one serum people swear gave them glass skin or a power bank that’s somehow become a must-have; Instagram, TikTok and YouTube will convince you it’s worth it. And maybe it is. But sometimes the bougie choice isn’t the only choice. Price doesn’t always equal performance. In fact, for almost every bougie product out there, there’s a budget-friendly version quietly doing the same job, sometimes just as well.

We put a few popular picks head-to-head to see which ones are really worth the spend, and which ones can save you cash without sacrificing results.

1. Oud for Greatness vs. Oud for Glory

Bougie Pick: Initio Oud for Greatness

A luxury fragrance with a strong personality. It blends saffron, nutmeg, lavender, oud, patchouli, and musk for a scent that’s both seductive and grounding. It wears well for hours and grabs attention with every entrance. Essenza

₦530,000 (90 ml)

Budget Pick: Oud for Glory by Lattafa Lattafa Oud for Glory (also known as Bade’e Al Oud) is a Middle Eastern dupe that’s become a Fragrantica and Reddit darling and one of the most convincing fragrance clones out there.

YouTube comparison videos rate it at around 90 % similar in scent. The warm, spicy notes, smooth oud, and strong sillage create a similar effect, only at a fraction of the cost. It's a little sweeter and slightly more versatile for everyday use. The Scent Store

₦40,000 (100 ml)

2. Touch Bright + Clear vs. Face Facts Bright & Clear

Bougie Pick: Touch Bright + Clear Cream Targets dark spots, uneven tone, and dullness using a potent mix of actives like azelaic acid, kojic acid, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide . It’s designed for daily use and delivers visible results with consistency. Perona Beauty

₦25,500

Budget Pick: Face Facts Bright & Clear Cream

This formula uses a similar combo of skin-brightening ingredients: kojic acid, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid to address blemishes, melasma, and acne marks. It’s lightweight, hydrating, and works for most skin types. Perona Beauty

₦7,750 Both creams share a similar ingredient strategy and purpose. Face Facts may take longer, but results stack up over time.

3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution vs. Hareem Istanbul Arbutin Serum

Bougie Pick: The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

A cult-favourite exfoliating toner that uses glycolic acid to shed dead skin and improve overall texture. It helps fade hyperpigmentation and gives the skin a smoother glow when used consistently. Perona Beauty

₦27,300

Budget Pick: Hareem Istanbul Arbutin Serum

Instead of exfoliating, this serum brightens with alpha arbutin: a gentler ingredient known for reducing dark spots and evening tone. Just a few drops daily give a noticeable boost in radiance. Hareem Istanbul

₦5000 They work differently but aim for similar results. Glycolic tones and resurfaces; arbutin fades and brightens. You can even pair them.

4. Anua Niacinamide Serum vs. Estelin Rosehip Niacinamide Serum

Bougie Pick: Anua Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum

Anua’s serum is widely beloved online and features on dermatologist-endorsed lists for brightening and “glass skin.” many Reddit users track texture and aesthetic improvements after 3–4 weeks of consistent use. It combines high-strength niacinamide with tranexamic acid to tackle dark marks, regulate oil, and refine skin texture. The formula is targeted and works fast on stubborn spots. Perona Beauty

₦22,499

Budget Pick: Estelin Rosehip & Niacinamide Serum. Milder, but still effective. This version blends niacinamide with rosehip oil to nourish, brighten, and smooth the skin. It’s especially good for beginners or dry skin types. Perona Beauty

₦4,500 Both are in the same family. If you want a stronger push on hyperpigmentation, go for Anua. If you want hydration with the glow, Estelin holds it down.

5. Oraimo Power Bank vs. Ace Elec Power Bank

Bougie Pick: Oraimo Traveler Link 20 Power Bank – 20000mAh

With a hefty 20000mAh capacity, the Traveler Link 20 keeps your devices powered through busy days, long travels, and emergency moments. What sets it apart? Four built-in cables: Type-C, Micro-USB, Lightning, and USB-A.

The total output maxes at 5V/2.4A, with individual cable outputs delivering up to 2.1A for fast, stable charging across multiple devices. Its input versatility is just as smart, offering recharging options via Micro-USB, USB-A, or Type-C. Oraimo

₦28,900

Budget Pick: Ace Elec Power Bank

Although less flashy, it still performs. It charges quickly, holds power well, and fits into a budget without giving stress. Users who’ve tested it say it holds up just fine for daily use. It’s slim enough to slip into your pocket but powerful enough to charge your phone multiple times. You also get trickle-charge mode for smaller devices, simultaneous charging and discharging, and a built-in flashlight for emergencies



Bonus: It comes with a 3-year warranty, which tells you everything you need to know about its durability. Jumia

₦7,294

6. LG Smart TV vs. Airtel Smart Router

Bougie Pick: LG 50" 4K UHD Smart TV

Powered by the 7th Gen α5 AI Processor 4K, this TV automatically optimises picture and sound quality in real time, so everything from Nollywood dramas to Premier League matches looks and sounds better. HDR10 Pro ensures sharp contrast and vivid color, while FILMMAKER MODE brings cinematic visuals right into your living room. webOS24 and the webOS Re:New Program keep your TV experience fresh and responsive, and if you're a gamer, features like the Game Optimizer and Dashboard help fine-tune settings for lag-free play. Colors

₦539,000

Budget Pick: Airtel Smart Router

Airtel’s Android-based Smart Router (or Smart Box) is a plug-and-play way to stream on any TV from apps like Netflix or YouTube. This compact dongle turns any regular TV into a smart one. You also get a reliable WiFi router that connects up to 10 devices. It’s perfect for people who want to upgrade without buying a new screen. Airtel Eshop

₦25,000 A smart router may not replace a big TV, but it gives you streaming power and stable internet in one go. Smart entertainment, literally.

7. Kojie San 3-in-1 vs. Kojic White Soap

Bougie Pick: Kojie San Kojic Acid Soap

A classic skin-brightening bar. It targets dark spots, sun damage, and uneven tone using pure kojic acid, and also helps smooth the skin. Works best with consistent use, though it can be a bit drying for some. Perona Beauty

₦7,999