Smart TVs can be expensive. Reliable, high-speed internet routers aren’t exactly cheap either. So what happens when you want both the freedom of a smart TV and a stable, multi-device WiFi connection , without breaking the bank ? That’s where the Airtel Smart Router comes in.

For just ₦25,000, Airtel has pulled a fast one on the market: a single device that turns your regular TV into a fully functioning smart TV and connects up to 10 devices to high-speed internet. It’s affordable, easy to use, and ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without the stress of buying multiple gadgets. Here’s everything you need to know about this device, and why it’s already winning hearts among Nigerian users.

What Is the Airtel Smart Router?

The Airtel Smart Router is a two-in-one device: a streaming dongle that turns any TV into a smart TV, and a reliable internet router that supports multiple device connections (up to 10). Think of it as Airtel’s answer to Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick, but made specifically for the Nigerian market, with built-in access to platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Chrome.

No Smart TV? No Problem

Smart TVs can cost anywhere from ₦500,000 to ₦1,000,000 and beyond. That’s not exactly budget-friendly, especially if all you want to do is stream YouTube, Netflix, or play music from your TV. With this router, your old flat-screen TV suddenly becomes a smart entertainment hub. You don’t even need to be tech-savvy. How it works: Just plug the included HDMI cable from the device into your TV.

Connect the device to power.

Turn it on.

Done. You’ll get an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface that gives you instant access to your favourite streaming platforms. There’s even a quick-launch button for YouTube right on the remote, making it super convenient for binge-watching your favourite creators.

What You Can Watch with It

Ifeoluwa, a data analyst based in Lagos, has been using the Airtel Smart Router for the past four months



“I don’t spend money on data again. Once I have the unlimited 20Mbps plan for ₦30k, I can use data at home for streaming on my TV, working from home, and internet activities on my phone. It’s something I’ll recommend to anyone.”

On 17 July at 8:54 p.m., she submitted a test speed result from fast.com, showing a respectable 14 Mbps download speed; not top-tier, but sufficient to stream HD content on Netflix, attend meetings, and scroll through Instagram without much hassle. She also confirmed she can easily access Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Google Chrome. That’s a full entertainment suite right there, from weekend movies to kid-friendly content like Cocomelon on YouTube Kids.

Unlimited Data, Right Out of the Box

One of the best parts? Airtel is offering a free one-month unlimited internet subscription the moment you activate your SIM card and plug in the router. No complex setup, no endless customer service calls. Just plug, play, and stream.



Your router comes with a dedicated Airtel SIM already inside. If you’re picking up from an Airtel shop, you’ll need to register the SIM at the counter, presenting with your NIN, alternate phone number, and email address. Getting home or office delivery in Lagos? The delivery agent will handle registration on the spot using a SIM registration kit. No need to leave your house. Once the free period ends, you can switch to affordable unlimited plans, such as the 20Mbps plan for ₦30,000/month, and continue streaming, working, and browsing without data anxiety.

Family-Friendly Features Built-In

Have kids? You’re covered. The router offers direct access to YouTube Kids, giving you peace of mind that the little ones are watching safe, age-appropriate content. You can also install parental control apps through the Chrome or Google Play Store, or use alternative stores supported on your device. Need music while cooking or cleaning? Tap into YouTube Music and play your favourite Naija or Afrobeats playlist directly from your TV.

Easy Recharging with the Airtel Africa App

Another standout feature is the Airtel Africa app, available directly on the router interface. It allows you to recharge your data, top up subscriptions, and manage your account without needing to reach for your phone. No stress. No third-party websites. Just TV + remote = everything you need.

Who Is This Router Perfect For?

The Airtel Smart Router is ideal if you: Want to stream on your TV without buying a smart TV

Work from home and need a reliable WiFi router

Live in a household with multiple devices (laptops, phones, smart appliances)

Want entertainment access for both adults and children

Are tired of jumping through tech hoops to get online It’s especially great for students, young professionals, and growing families who want one device that can do it all. Let’s go back to Ifeoluwa’s experience: “If you have access to the Airtel network, it’s something you’ll enjoy… I stream, work, and browse from one connection without issues.” And she's not alone. Social media is already buzzing with positive feedback, especially from those who were sceptical at first but now can’t imagine their setup without it.

What’s in the Box?

Here’s what you get when you buy the Airtel Smart Router: 1 Airtel Smart Router device

1 HDMI cable

1 power adapter

1 remote control

User guide

SIM card (pre-installed) Everything you need to start streaming is right here.

The Verdict: Is It Worth It?

Absolutely.

One thing to note? It’s not a pocket router. Unlike a MiFi, this isn’t something you can throw in your bag and take to work or travel with. It's designed to stay in one spot, ideally your living room or home office, plugged into a TV and always online. But it is reliable. The router even comes with reserve power, so if the power supply is interrupted (as it often is), the device continues to run for 6 to 8 hours without electricity. That’s more than enough for a workday.

For ₦25,000, you’re getting: A full internet router that supports up to 10 devices

A streaming dongle that transforms your TV

Built-in access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Chrome

Parental controls and music streaming

A free month of unlimited data

Airtel app integration for stress-free top-up Price: ₦25,000 Where to Buy: Shop Airtel Nigeria