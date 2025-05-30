These 6 Shower Products Help With Acne On Your Chest and Back

Back acne, chest acne, or those stubborn little bumps on your arms; body acne can be just as frustrating as facial breakouts. And it can affect your confidence, especially when you want to wear a cute sleeveless dress or rock a swimwear look without second-guessing yourself. The good news is you don’t have to suffer in silence. With the right shower products, you can get rid of body acne, unclog your pores, and enjoy clearer, smoother skin from head to toe.

Let’s talk about what causes body acne and the shower products that actually work for Nigerian skin.

What Causes Body Acne?

Body acne isn’t just a teenage thing, and it’s not always about hygiene. Several factors can cause body acne or trigger body breakouts, including: Excessive sweating (especially in Nigeria’s hot and humid climate)

Clogged pores from oil, dead skin, or dirt

Tight clothing that traps sweat

Hormonal changes

Heavy lotions or oils that clog pores

Back acne and chest acne are particularly common among individuals who regularly work out or reside in warmer climates. Sometimes, it’s even caused by the residue from your hair products trickling down your back while you rinse. The key is to adopt a shower routine that targets acne-causing bacteria, unclogs pores, and soothes inflamed skin.

What Should You Look for in Body Acne Products?

Before we dive into the best shower products for body acne, here’s what you should look out for when shopping: Salicylic Acid (BHA): This exfoliates deep into pores, unclogging them and reducing inflammation.

Benzoyl Peroxide: Fights acne-causing bacteria and is great for inflammatory acne.

Tea Tree Oil: A natural antibacterial that’s great for mild acne.

Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs): Help to exfoliate the skin’s surface and fade dark spots.

Niacinamide: Calms the skin and reduces redness.

Fragrance-Free or Non-Comedogenic: So it won’t clog your pores or irritate sensitive skin.

Best Shower Products to Get Rid of Body Acne Ready to upgrade your shower routine? Here are the best body washes, scrubs, and tools that actually work to get rid of body acne.

1. CeraVe SA Body Wash for Rough & Bumpy Skin

This is one of the best body washes for body acne, and it’s perfect if you have bumpy skin on your arms or back. It contains salicylic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide, so it gently exfoliates while maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Best for back acne, KP (keratosis pilaris), and rough skin. Why we love it: Fragrance-free and non-irritating

Great for sensitive skin

Exfoliates without scrubbing

This powerhouse combines salicylic acid with ceramides to gently exfoliate while restoring the skin's protective barrier. If you have rough, bumpy skin or struggle with KP, this wash is ideal. It features niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, ensuring 24-hour hydration without irritation.Price: ₦27,000. Where To Buy: Shop MedPlus

2. Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash (Pink Grapefruit)

This salicylic acid body wash is a favourite, and for good reason. It lathers well and helps prevent future breakouts. The grapefruit scent is refreshing too. It is best for Oily skin and post-workout showers Why we love it: Contains 2% salicylic acid

Affordable and easily available

Leaves your skin feeling clean and fresh Price: ₦12,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

3. PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash (10% Benzoyl Peroxide) This is a heavy-duty acne treatment in a bottle. With 10% benzoyl peroxide, it targets bacteria directly and is ideal for inflamed or stubborn acne. It is best for Cystic acne or stubborn breakouts on the back.

Heads-up: Start slowly (2–3 times a week) to avoid dryness. Why we love it: Powerful formula

Clears acne fast

Dermatologist recommended Price: ₦17,500 Where To Buy: Shop Lux Beauty

4. Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA

This is a leave-on exfoliant , not a wash, but it works wonders after your shower. It contains salicylic acid and antioxidants to smooth out texture and fade post-acne marks. It is best for back of arms, butt acne, or clogged pores Why we love it: Lightweight, absorbs fast

Great for bumpy skin

Improves texture over time Price: ₦53,700 Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug

5. Dr Teal’s Exfoliating Scrub with Eucalyptus & Spearmint

This sugar scrub is gentle enough for weekly use, leaving your skin smooth. Plus, eucalyptus has antibacterial properties that help with breakouts. It is best for dry or dull skin with occasional breakouts. Why we love it: Smells amazing

Exfoliates without irritation

Calms inflamed skin Price: ₦12,700 Where To Buy: Shop Perfect Trust

6. Long-Handled Sponges and Silicone Body Brushes

You can’t treat back acne if you can’t reach it. Long-handled body brushes or silicone scrubbers help cleanse those hard-to-reach areas and prevent dead skin buildup.

One side has short, firm bristles that gently massage the skin and boost blood circulation, while the other side features soft, slender silicone bristles that create a rich lather and gently exfoliate without irritation. Whether you use it wet in the shower or dry before bathing, it helps remove dead skin, reduce the appearance of cellulite, and support your skin’s natural detox process.



Price: ₦6,967 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

Shower Tips to Prevent Body Acne

Now that you’ve got the right products, here’s how to make the most of your shower routine: Shower immediately after sweating. Don’t let sweat sit on your skin for too long.

Use a separate towel for your body and face. And wash them frequently.

Rinse your hair properly. Residue from shampoo or conditioner can cause back acne.

Wear breathable fabrics. Avoid tight synthetic clothes that trap sweat.

Exfoliate 1–2 times a week. Overdoing it can cause more irritation. These small habits, paired with acne-fighting shower products, can make a huge difference in your skin over time.

When Should You See a Dermatologist?