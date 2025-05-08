I Tried DANG’s Ageless Mandelic Acid Wash and Niacinamide Serum for 2 Months—Here’s My Honest Review

I’ve fought hyperpigmentation for most of my life. It might not be super obvious to other people, but I’ve always been hyper-aware of it, especially as my face and neck are just slightly darker than my chest and arms.

The difference isn’t dramatic, but it’s enough that I’ve built my entire skincare routine around evening out my tone, brightening dull patches, and keeping everything as hydrated as possible.

So when I got the chance to try DANG’s Mandelic Acid Wash and Niacinamide Serum, I was excited. Which is saying something, because despite all my experience with skincare, I’d never tried either mandelic acid or a niacinamide serum before.

My usual rotation leans heavily on retinol, glycolic acid, and hyaluronic acid, especially when targeting pigmentation. But before I started this duo, I researched, looked up studies, checked beauty forums, and both mandelic acid and niacinamide had promising reviews for skin brightening, barrier repair, and reducing pigmentation over time.

The Setup: A Full Routine Reset

I started using this duo during a pretty rough skin period. There was a heatwave, my skin was breaking out more than usual, and I felt like my usual routine just wasn’t cutting it. So I figured it was the perfect time to do a full reset. In the week of starting this combo, I phased out all my actives; no retinol or glycolic acid to give these two products a fair shot. In a previous product trial, I'd thrown something new into an already active-heavy routine and then not known what was doing what. This time, I kept it clean.

First Impressions: Mandelic Acid Wash

The Mandelic Acid Wash comes in a simple, white 120ml pump bottle with clean black text. Inside, it’s a gentle formula with 5% mandelic acid, malic acid, honey, cucumber extract, and green tea extract. The brand says it’s meant to exfoliate, brighten, calm acne, and balance skin tone. Bonus points: it’s fragrance-free and sulphate-free.

Even without added fragrance, the cucumber smell comes through pretty clearly. It’s not overpowering, just… present. One pump is enough for my face and neck, and I found that three pumps could comfortably wash most of my body (this is hypothetical). It lathers lightly, rinses off fairly easily (though I usually rinse twice to feel really clean), and left my skin feeling soft and hydrated.

I used it daily for the first three weeks, waiting for the glow-up, but I didn’t notice any significant difference in the brightness of my face or neck. Then I flipped the bottle over and saw that it recommended using it 2–3 times a week. I had been overdoing it. That was on me. I adjusted my usage from that point on and gave it another month.

Does It Work?

Now that it’s been two whole months, here’s the bottom line: I’ve definitely gotten compliments on my skin. People have said I’m glowing. My breakouts have been controlled. And I think the tone between my face and neck looks more even and balanced. But I wouldn’t say the wash brightened my skin in the way retinol or glycolic acid treatments have in the past. The difference between my face and chest is still noticeable, just not as stark.

That said, the formula is extremely gentle. If you’re just starting out in skincare or switching to something less irritating, this is a great introduction to acid exfoliation. Personally, I prefer a daily cleanser. Weekly washes complicate my routine and make it harder to keep things consistent.

The Niacinamide Serum: Subtle but Effective

The Niacinamide Serum comes in a small 30ml green glass bottle with a dropper cap. The serum itself is clear with a really faint scent. Texture-wise, it’s slightly sticky (at least to me), but it absorbs really fast, within five minutes max. I used it mostly at night, after cleansing and toning and before moisturizer. It layers well and never causes pilling or irritation.

Over time, I noticed subtle but real improvements: my skin looked more hydrated and healthy, and my pores, especially around my cheeks and forehead, looked smaller and tighter than usual. It didn’t give me dramatic brightening, but it did make my skin look smoother and more balanced overall.

My Final Thoughts