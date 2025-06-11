Between rushing to work, spending time with friends and family, running errands, and all the other things we do daily, our car often becomes a second home. We stash many things, such as vital documents, snacks, and first-aid kits, on the dashboard, glove compartment, or backseat because we think we may need them at any time, especially during an emergency. However, some things should not be left behind in your car due to two significant threats many car owners face in Nigeria: theft and the searing heat that can turn your car into an oven. Forgetting to remove certain items could cost you far more than the inconvenience of returning home to drop them off.

5 Things You Should Never Leave In Your Car and Why

Here are five things you should never leave in your car : why they’re dangerous, what to keep instead, plus where to buy them.

1. Children and Pets

There are so many reasons why you shouldn’t leave children and pets in a car, but heat and kidnapping top the list. Heat can skyrocket within minutes, which is lethal for children and pets. Never leave children or pets alone in the car—even for a minute. Either get a babysitter to look after them or take them everywhere.

2. Valuables

Even in a moving vehicle, phones get snatched in Lagos, let alone a parked car. Loose cash, wallets, or any valuable possessions left in plain sight are an open invitation to thieves who can shatter windows in seconds. Original travel documents and vehicle papers are invaluable, but once lost, replacement can be expensive and time-consuming. It’s best to keep originals at home, carry digital copies on your phone or in cloud storage, or keep photocopies in a secure storage box. Car Stash Box Price: ₦38,500. Where to buy: Slay Car Accessories .

3. Smartphones & Electronics

Smartphones, tablets and electronics are the top targets for smash-and-grab thieves. Exposure to heat can damage batteries, cause swelling, shorten lifespan, or—even worse—lead to fire hazards. Read Also: Tech Tools To Track Your Car & Prevent Theft . What To Do Unplug and remove power banks or electronics when not in use.

Store them in a sunblock pouch or thermal laptop/gadget sleeve.

For added protection against theft, consider investing in a portable car safe.

Portable Car Safe With Password Price: ₦65,900. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. Shade-Sensitive Materials (Paints, Deodorants, Perfume, Sprays, Medicines)

It's always good to smell nice , but it’s better to be safe than sorry. These materials should not be left in a car due to the risk of damage from high temperatures. Heat can cause chemicals to break down, paint cans to rupture, aerosol sprays to lose pressure, and medicines like insulin to become ineffective. To regulate the car's interior environment, drugs should be stored in insulated cases or coolers, and sun blockers or dehumidifiers should be used. SunBlocker Magnetic Foldable Windshield Shade Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: De_leons_caraccessories . Pill Organizer Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Staplesbyannette .

5. Consumables (Plastic Drinks, Groceries & Food Items)

When plastic bottles are heated, harmful chemicals can leach into your drinks. Plus, clear plastic left under the sun can act as a magnifying glass and start fires. Heat also accelerates spoilage and promotes the growth of bacteria. Perishables like tomatoes and eggs can spoil quickly, staining your car, causing odours, and attracting pests . Replacing plastic with stainless steel vacuum bottles or emptying any liquid before parking is best. Thermos 6-Litre Insulated Car Cooler Bag What it does: Keeps perishables chilled for hours, perfect for markets or roadside purchases Price: ₦120,000. Where to buy: Shop TutusCooler . Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottles Price: ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop Regal Souvenirs

What Items Should You Always Keep In Your Car?

With these basics on board, you’ll feel ready for almost anything—a sudden downpour, a long traffic jam, or an unexpected roadside hiccup.

1. Compact First-Aid Kit

Think beyond Band-Aid. A few bandages, antiseptic wipes, painkillers, and plasters in your first aid box can turn a small spill, roadside scratch, or headache into a quick fix. Remember to clean the wound with antiseptic wipes before applying a bandage, and always follow the recommended dosage for painkillers—especially useful when Lagos traffic has you stuck for hours. Price: ₦13,500. Where to Buy: Shop Slay Car Accessories .

2. Portable USB Fan

Given the scarcity of petrol and the impracticality of running the A/C all the time, a portable USB fan can be a game-changer. It's a lifesaver when you’re stuck in traffic, or your A/C decides to take a break without your consent, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable. Price: ₦6,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Gadgets Envy .

3. Torchlight

Oil change at night? Flat tyre by the roadside? A bright torch makes life easier (and safer) at night. Price: ₦27,700. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. Big Battery Charger and Jump Start Cables

Car batteries would sometimes do anything for attention, like stopping in the middle of the road. With the help of passengers or fellow drivers, this large battery charger and jumper cables help you revive your battery in minutes. Price: ₦21,000. Where to Buy: Shop AutoSecure.ng .

5. A Basic Tool Kit (Screwdrivers, Pliers, multi-tool knife)

From tightening loose screws to cutting a torn hose, a basic tool kit is a versatile solution for countless quick fixes on the go. It's like having a mini repair shop in your car, making you feel resourceful and capable of handling emergencies. Price: ₦15,000. Where to Buy: Shop Car Accessories by DnD .