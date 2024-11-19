The Men’s Day Gift Guide You’ve Been Waiting For

From tech gadgets to accessories and even adult-approved Legos sets, here’s a roundup of cool gift ideas that’ll impress the men in your life. It’s all about celebrating the men in our lives — whether it’s your dad, brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend who always mansplains something even when he’s wrong. (We forgive him, just this once.) The right gift says, “I see you, I appreciate you, and you deserve this.” Finding a gift for a guy can feel like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded, mostly because men never really know what they want. Luckily, we’ve done the hard part for you. From tech gadgets to accessories and even adult-approved Legos, here’s a roundup of cool gift ideas that’ll impress the men in your life.

For the Fragrance Enthusiast

You can never go wrong with a good perfume. It’s the gift that says, I want you to smell amazing all the time. A man’s cologne is like his invisible calling card—it leaves an impression long after he’s gone. Whether he’s into fresh, aquatic scents or bold, woody aromas, a premium fragrance is always a safe bet. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our guide to top colognes , with picks for every personality type.

For men who appreciate luxury with a spicy edge. While Bentley for Men Intense isn’t as famous as some other luxury colognes, it packs a serious punch. A combination of rich leather, rum, and spices makes it a warm, bold fragrance perfect for cooler weather or evening events. Price: ₦74,999 (Get 17% off). Where to buy: Shop Fragrances.com Pair it with a sleek leather toiletry bag to round out the gift. Trust us, it’s one of those presents that feels personal and luxurious at the same time.

Accessories for the Stylish Gentleman

Is he the kind of guy who pairs his suits with funky socks or his casuals with statement watches? Accessories might seem small, but they can elevate any outfit . A classic leather wallet says “timeless,” while a reversible belt offers versatility for the man who likes to keep things practical.

Fun, visible socks are not only a trending choice but also add a playful edge to your look, making them a staple in Gen Z’s wardrobe. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Smileys . For the guy who’s always outdoors, sunglasses are both functional and fashionable. Watches, too, make for a memorable gift—opt for a minimalist design for everyday wear or a rugged timepiece for an adventurous spirit.

The CASIO GENTS MTP-V001GL-1BUDF offers a straightforward design without sacrificing elegance. With its gold-tone case and leather band, this watch is suitable for both professional and casual settings. Its water resistance makes it a reliable choice for men who need a dependable timepiece for everyday use. Price: ₦43,500. (get 18% off ₦53,300) . Don’t forget to explore our curated accessories guide for even more ideas that’ll make him look and feel his best.

Tech Toys for the Modern Man

Whether he’s a gadget geek or someone who just likes the idea of smart anything, we’ve got options. From noise-cancelling headphones to smartwatches, they are as practical as they are fun.

This smartwatch features a vibrant 2.01-inch HD display and is 1P68 rated. It is water-resistant and suitable for various activities. It tracks essential metrics like heart rate and sleep patterns, helping them stay on top of their health goals. Price: ₦34,011. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . | Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo .

Legos

Yep, you read that right. Lego isn’t just for kids. Whether he’s into Star Wars, classic cars, or elaborate architectural builds, there’s a set for every taste. Bonus: it’s a gift and a stress-relieving hobby in one. This easy-build Darth Vader™ Mech is an awesome introduction to LEGO® Star Wars™ sets. Price: ₦40,500. Where To Buy: Shop Toyfront .

Fitness Finds

Fitness gifts are the perfect blend of thoughtful and practical. Adjustable dumbbells are great for home workouts, offering flexibility without taking up too much space . A massage gun or foam roller can work wonders on sore muscles after a heavy session at the gym.

With adjustable weights, you can easily switch between heavier and lighter sets without needing a full rack. The chrome finish is a bonus for anyone who appreciates a clean, polished look in their gear. Where to Buy: Shop Nassau Sports Nigeria . For someone who’s always tracking their steps and calories, a fitness tracker or smartwatch is a sleek addition to their routine. These gifts show you’re not only thinking about his goals but cheering him on every step of the way.

Self-Care, But Make It Manly

Men deserve a little pampering too! Gift him a grooming set ( we’ve reviewed some great options ) or an indulgent body wash like the Baylis & Harding Men's Citrus Lime & Mint Tray Set.

This shower and prep gift set includes a 300ml shower gel, 300ml hair & body wash and 100g muscle soak crystals to use in the bath. Plus, prep skin with a refreshing 130ml face wash and cooling 130ml aftershave balm to finish. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: Shop Celebrations .

For the Foodie

Cooking tools, BBQ kits, or even a subscription to a meal service are fantastic for the man who loves food (or just loves eating). This Hisense air fryer has a large display that allows you to navigate through its seven auto-cooking settings easily. It also has a removable tray and basket with non-stick surfaces that can be placed in the dishwasher. It has 360° hot air circulation and an adjustable temperature range from 80°C to 200°C which allows you to cook different dishes to perfection.