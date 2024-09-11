The Best Home Gym Equipment For Your Apartment

At the gym, I work out with kettlebells, dumbbells, and yoga. This is outside using heavy machinery like press machines and treadmills. So ideally, I want to do the same things at home, but I need compact equipment that won’t take up my space.

Here’s what I’m considering:

Adjustable Dumbbells

These are perfect because they don’t take up much room, and I can change the weights as I progress. Plus, I use dumbbells for everything from upper body work to squats, so they’re essential. Whether you're looking for sleek, no-nonsense options or something that adds a bit of personality to your workout space, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s start with the Adjustable Chrome Iron Dumbbells. These are perfect for guys who want something solid, durable, and space-efficient. Where to Buy: Shop Nassau Sports Nigeria.

With adjustable weights, you can easily switch between heavier and lighter sets without needing a full rack. The chrome finish is a bonus for anyone who appreciates a clean, polished look in their gear.

Now, if you want functional equipment that looks great, the Bodyfit 123KG Dumbbell Set is a fun and colourful option. Where to Buy: Shop Body Fit.

This set comes with 1kg, 2kg, and 3kg pairs, all in different colours and coated in PVC for a comfortable grip. They’ve been designed to make dumbbell exercises easier and safer, with a non-slip surface that helps you maintain control. Plus, they come with a cute rack to keep everything organized, so your space stays tidy.

Resistance Bands

I’ve been researching resistance bands to add to the mix. They’re lightweight, take up no space at all, and seamlessly fit into your workout routine, whether you’re into Yoga, strength training, or just general fitness. I can even throw them in a drawer when I’m done, which is a huge win.

Made from high-quality rubber latex, these bands are tough enough to handle even the most intense workouts. Whether you're pushing your limits with strength training or using them for targeted muscle work, these bands are designed to last.

These bands come in five resistance levels—Light, Medium, Heavy, and Extra-Heavy—so you can adjust the intensity to suit your needs, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro. Price: ₦6,800. Where to buy: Shop Sports World NGR.

Yoga Mat

Of course, You need a good yoga mat. When shopping, I look out for ones that are extra cushioned for comfort and have a non-slip grip. It won’t take up space, and I can roll it up and tuck it away when I’m done.

The textured surface of this provides extra support during poses, and at 74 x 24 inches, it’s wide enough to keep you comfortable while you move. Price: ₦22,500. Where to Buy: Shop Sports World Ngr.

The 1/2-inch thickness provides just the right amount of cushion for your knees and joints, which I love. It’s also super lightweight and durable, so it’ll last. Bonus: it comes with a handy carrying strap, making it super easy to roll up and take anywhere!

Kettlebells

Kettlebells are a great alternative to dumbbells, offering versatility and a range of benefits that make them a standout choice for a home gym. Unlike dumbbells, kettlebells are perfect for combining cardio and strength training into one workout.

The unique shape allows for dynamic movements like swings, cleans, and snatches, which not only help build muscle but also improve endurance and burn calories, making them ideal for weight loss. Where to Buy: Shop Sports World NGR.

Whether you're looking to build strength, improve mental focus, or work on core stability with exercises like squats and presses, kettlebells can handle it all. They come in a range of weights, from 2kg to 20kg. And because they’re compact, they won’t take up much space in your home, making them easy to store away when you’re done.