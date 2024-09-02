The Best Beard Oils, Balms, and Kits, Starting at ₦6,000

One of the most important products for any bearded man is beard oil. Beard oil not only moisturizes the beard but contains vitamins and antioxidants that can help to nourish and hydrate hair follicles, reducing breakage, allowing you to grow a thicker, fuller beard. Look for beard oils that contain natural ingredients like argan oil, jojoba oil, and essential oils that promote healthy growth.

https://okunriin.com/products/Beard-Oil-Playboy-Sweet-&-Floral-Scent-p440877878

This beard oil from Oriki hydrates your skin and helps soften and tame beard hair while being a styling agent. Price: ₦6, 000. Where to buy: Shop Oriki.

If you’re looking for known brands, the Sunny Isle Jamaican Black Castor Oil Beard Oil works for the beard as well as a moisturizer for hair and skin. This nutrient-rich oil adds shine and body to your beard and treats the skin beneath it.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/sunny-isle-jamaican-black-castor-oil-beard-oil-4-fl-oz/

Priced at ₦11,000. Where to buy: Shop TOS NG

Beard Balm: For Shape and Control

If you want to keep your beard looking neat and well-groomed, beard balm is a must-have. It provides the hold needed to shape your beard and keep stray hairs in place. Beard balm also adds an extra layer of moisture. When shopping for beard balm in Nigeria, opt for products that offer a good balance of hold and hydration without leaving a greasy residue.

https://okunriin.com/products/Beard-Conditioning-Balm-p440892867

This Beard Conditioning Balm softens the beard, provides intense moisture, and reduces ingrown hairs. Priced at ₦6,000, one Pulse Picks reader described the texture of the product as ‘thick’, with another saying, it took about a month to see definite changes in texture’. Where to Buy: Shop Okunrin.

Beard Wash: Cleanse Without Stripping

Regular shampoos can be too harsh for facial hair, stripping away natural oils and leaving your beard dry and brittle. Instead, use a beard wash specifically formulated to clean your beard while maintaining its natural oils.

beard wash https://okunriin.com/products/Beard-Wash-p440892821

Priced at ₦9,500. The natural ingredients in the Okunrin Beard Shampoo not only cleanse but also promote healthy beard growth. Regular use can help reduce breakage and split ends, allowing your beard to grow longer and thicker over time. Where to buy: Shop Okunrin.

Beard Comb or Brush: Tame and Style

To keep your beard looking its best, invest in a quality beard comb or brush. These tools help distribute beard oil evenly, detangle knots, and style your beard. A boar bristle brush is ideal for all beard types, as it smooths the hair and stimulates the skin, promoting healthy growth.

https://www.mintorganiccare.com/product/beard-brush/

One of the biggest benefits of using a beard brush is that it helps to evenly distribute beard oil throughout your beard. This means that every hair, from root to tip, gets the moisture it needs. Where to buy: Shop Mint Organic Care.

Beard Kits: The Complete Package

If you're serious about beard care, investing in a beard kit is one of the best moves you can make. A good beard kit brings together all the essentials—like beard oil, balm, shampoo, and grooming tools such as a brush or comb—into one convenient package.

https://www.mintorganiccare.com/product/beard-kit/

The Mint Beard Kit comes with everything; a 3-in-1 beard shampoo and conditioner cream, a nourishing beard oil, and a high-quality beard brush. As a bonus, the kit also features a beautifully fragranced car and closet freshener. Price: ₦30,000. Where to buy: Shop Mint Organic Care.

This curated selection from Okunrin not only saves you time and money but also ensures consistent quality, as all the products are designed to work seamlessly together. Price: ₦37,500. Where to buy: Shop Okunrin.

For beginners, a beard kit is the perfect starting point, offering everything needed to maintain a well-groomed beard, often with easy-to-follow instructions that take the guesswork out of grooming.

To keep your beard looking its best, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining moisture and softness. Regular trims are important for shaping and preventing split ends, even as you grow out your beard.