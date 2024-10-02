7 Long-Lasting Signature Perfumes for Men

In this guide, I’ll walk you through some lesser-known but equally impressive men’s perfumes that will help you leave a lasting impression.

Bentley for Men Intense

While Bentley for Men Intense isn’t as famous as some other luxury colognes, it packs a serious punch. A combination of rich leather, rum, and spices makes it a warm, bold fragrance perfect for cooler weather or evening events. The deep notes of cinnamon, incense, and black pepper give it a sophisticated edge without it being overpowering.

https://fragrances.com.ng/bentley-intense-edp-100ml-for-him.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqb4zptttLVctN2cVbyk1fOGIWvPLfgNXx2TzSkBfrO7we75C8E

For men who appreciate luxury with a spicy edge. Price: ₦74,999 (Get 17% off). Where to buy: Shop Fragrances.com

Lalique Encre Noire

If you’re into dark, woody scents with an air of mystery, Lalique Encre Noire should be on your radar. With earthy notes of vetiver, cypress, and musk, it’s not your typical crowdpleaser, but it’s perfect for those who appreciate something deep and masculine. It’s the kind of scent people will remember long after you’ve left the room.

https://www.essenza.ng/products/lalique-encre-noire-pour-homme-edt-100ml-1?srsltid=AfmBOoo2F4X_t0h6Junc2SlqVc1e-WkOrugmIV-TZsW6DYi80dBMAahj

For the man who loves mystery and depth. Price: ₦81,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza

Rasasi La Yuqawam Pour Homme

Not everyone knows about Rasasi La Yuqawam, but once you get a whiff of it, you’ll wonder why it’s not more popular. This scent oozes luxury with rich leather, amber, and spices like saffron and cinnamon. If you’re a fan of oriental fragrances, this one is bold, intoxicating, and perfect for making a statement.

https://fragrances.com.ng/rasasi-la-yuqawam-pour-homme-edp-75ml-perfume.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqrrSG7Y5muk0HJ0ubFgcQRYIkXSItcaZrWeDuHqiz62hYAXqMe

For the man who loves a touch of Middle Eastern. Price: ₦144,999. Where to buy: Shop Fragrances.com

Amouage Reflection Man

Known for its craftsmanship, Amouage Reflection Man is an incredible floral woody fragrance. It features notes like rosemary, jasmine, and sandalwood, creating a fresh yet complex profile. It’s perfect for daytime wear or special occasions when you want to smell luxurious without shouting for attention.

https://www.essenza.ng/products/amouage-reflection-man-edp-100ml-1?srsltid=AfmBOoqaB4bXlVJ8pE2BmLx9cxUbdS7vHMBnlLLBDF60qyh8eAwkRHl2

For the sophisticated man. Price: ₦427,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza

Bvlgari Man in Black

If you’re looking for something strong and spicy, Bvlgari Man in Black should be your goto. With notes of rum, leather, and spices, this fragrance is bold and full of personality. It’s perfect for evening wear and formal events, giving you a commanding presence without smelling like everyone else in the room.

https://dscentsation.ng/products/bvlgari-man-in-black-eau-de-parfum-100ml?variant=32088581308555¤cy=NGN&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3vO3BhCqARIsAEWblcDERKDYVGPECTHKgcMagN5cga7CBsyL4aVxvRDLe_aYmKpsu3b-mXoaAgTPEALw_wcB

For the man who wants a bold, memorable scent. Price: ₦199,500. Where to buy: Shop DScentStation

Nishane Hacivat

Not your average cologne, Nishane Hacivat offers a unique blend of grapefruit, pineapple, and woody undertones. It’s a fresh fragrance that’s also incredibly long lasting, perfect for daytonight wear. If you like citrus scents but want something more complex and refined, this is a great pick.

https://www.essenza.ng/products/nishane-hacivat-extrait-de-parfum-100ml?srsltid=AfmBOop3eqsNqPauqchWazFgToD9EoLUz_AUjV2bFA8izXz_dAAP0O8M

For the modern man who loves fresh scents. Price: ₦308,700. Where to buy: Shop Essenza

Al Haramain L’Aventure

If you love the fresh, fruity opening and smoky base of Creed Aventus, but don’t want to drop the cash, Al Haramain L’Aventure is a fantastic alternative. With notes of lemon, bergamot, and patchouli, it’s a fresh, woody scent that’s versatile for almost any occasion.

https://www.thescentsstore.com/products/al-haramain-laventure-edp-100ml-perfume-for-men?srsltid=AfmBOoq3pp1PbcjcXems_yy96iaiH_i5SLPWpCa3oB7Qyji5GchewUxy

Price: ₦87,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scent Store