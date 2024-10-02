If you're on the hunt for the perfect scent for the women in your life or simply want to explore fragrances outside the usual, we’ve got you covered too! Check out our guide.
7 Long-Lasting Signature Perfumes for Men
Everyone loves the classics—Dior Sauvage, Creed Aventus, and Bleu de Chanel are top picks for a reason. But if you prefer to stand out rather than blend in, it might be time to explore fragrances that aren’t as mainstream. After all, your scent should be as unique as your style.
In this guide, I’ll walk you through some lesser-known but equally impressive men’s perfumes that will help you leave a lasting impression.
Bentley for Men Intense
While Bentley for Men Intense isn’t as famous as some other luxury colognes, it packs a serious punch. A combination of rich leather, rum, and spices makes it a warm, bold fragrance perfect for cooler weather or evening events. The deep notes of cinnamon, incense, and black pepper give it a sophisticated edge without it being overpowering.
For men who appreciate luxury with a spicy edge. Price: ₦74,999 (Get 17% off). Where to buy: Shop Fragrances.com
Lalique Encre Noire
If you’re into dark, woody scents with an air of mystery, Lalique Encre Noire should be on your radar. With earthy notes of vetiver, cypress, and musk, it’s not your typical crowdpleaser, but it’s perfect for those who appreciate something deep and masculine. It’s the kind of scent people will remember long after you’ve left the room.
For the man who loves mystery and depth. Price: ₦81,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza
Rasasi La Yuqawam Pour Homme
Not everyone knows about Rasasi La Yuqawam, but once you get a whiff of it, you’ll wonder why it’s not more popular. This scent oozes luxury with rich leather, amber, and spices like saffron and cinnamon. If you’re a fan of oriental fragrances, this one is bold, intoxicating, and perfect for making a statement.
For the man who loves a touch of Middle Eastern. Price: ₦144,999. Where to buy: Shop Fragrances.com
Amouage Reflection Man
Known for its craftsmanship, Amouage Reflection Man is an incredible floral woody fragrance. It features notes like rosemary, jasmine, and sandalwood, creating a fresh yet complex profile. It’s perfect for daytime wear or special occasions when you want to smell luxurious without shouting for attention.
For the sophisticated man. Price: ₦427,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza
Bvlgari Man in Black
If you’re looking for something strong and spicy, Bvlgari Man in Black should be your goto. With notes of rum, leather, and spices, this fragrance is bold and full of personality. It’s perfect for evening wear and formal events, giving you a commanding presence without smelling like everyone else in the room.
For the man who wants a bold, memorable scent. Price: ₦199,500. Where to buy: Shop DScentStation
Nishane Hacivat
Not your average cologne, Nishane Hacivat offers a unique blend of grapefruit, pineapple, and woody undertones. It’s a fresh fragrance that’s also incredibly long lasting, perfect for daytonight wear. If you like citrus scents but want something more complex and refined, this is a great pick.
For the modern man who loves fresh scents. Price: ₦308,700. Where to buy: Shop Essenza
Al Haramain L’Aventure
If you love the fresh, fruity opening and smoky base of Creed Aventus, but don’t want to drop the cash, Al Haramain L’Aventure is a fantastic alternative. With notes of lemon, bergamot, and patchouli, it’s a fresh, woody scent that’s versatile for almost any occasion.
Price: ₦87,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scent Store
While there’s nothing wrong with wearing popular fragrances, sometimes it’s nice to break away from the crowd and find a scent that’s truly your own. These less popular men’s perfumes are perfect for standing out and making a lasting impression, whether you prefer something woody, spicy, fresh, or oriental. Take the plunge and discover your next signature scent—you won’t regret it.
