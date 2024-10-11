ADVERTISEMENT
10 Ways Accessories Can Take Your Outfit from Basic to Brilliant

Hillary Essien

Accessories allow you to transform basic outfits into a carefully curated look that reflects your style. It allows you to express your individuality without breaking the bank, proving that fashion isn’t just about high price tags. With a little creativity and experimentation, you can master the art of accessorizing and keep up with trending fashion tips and tricks.

10 Unexpected Ways to Style Your Accessories

The right accessories can elevate your outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. They add depth, personality, and flair to your look, making it feel intentional and thoughtful.

Here are some practical tips to help you get started:

Silk scarves are among the most versatile accessories you can own. They can be styled in various ways, whether worn around your neck, as a belt or tied onto your handbag. This simple addition can breathe new life into even the simplest outfits, making it a must-have in your fashion arsenal.

This Is Us Bandanas
This Is Us Bandanas https://thisisusworld.com/en-ng/products/bandana?_pos=31&_fid=ed6fae90b&_ss=c

Price: ₦25,500. Where to Buy: Shop This Is Us.

Bold, oversized earrings are a trending accessory that can make a statement, regardless of your usual style. Opt for '80s-inspired gold studs or chunky hoops to instantly elevate your look. Embracing larger earrings allows you to experiment with your style and adds a fun, eye-catching element to your outfits.

Layering jewellery is an excellent way to give classic pieces a modern twist. Mix necklaces of varying lengths and textures for a personalized look. Stacking rings and bracelets can also add visual interest and allow you to express your mood through your accessories. This trend is perfect for those who love experimenting with their jewellery collections.

Athena Layered Necklace
Athena Layered Necklace shop gold necklace https://www.curioclass.cc/products/athena-layered-necklace

Take layering to the next level by stacking all types of jewellery—rings, bracelets, and watches. Stackable rings are particularly versatile and can be mixed and matched to suit your outfit or mood.

The Akai Ring
The Akai Ring shop gold rings online https://shoplamy.com/products/akai-ring/1758704

This approach creates a chic yet subtle touch, allowing your hands to shine without overwhelming your look.

Brooches are making a stylish comeback and can be pinned on blazers, dresses, scarves, or even hats. They add vintage charm or modern flair, depending on your style.

Sojoee Brooches
Sojoee Brooches https://www.sojoee.com/product-category/women-fashion/fashion-accessories/jewelry/brooches/?v=66e10e9ff65e

Experimenting with different brooch designs and placements can create visual interest and allow you to personalize your outfits easily. Price: ₦ 4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee.

Bracelets are the perfect accessory to brighten up any outfit! Whether you're looking to add a pop of colour to a casual ensemble or complete a more polished look, these playful pieces are versatile enough to suit any occasion.

LUVV by Bella
LUVV by Bella https://www.garmspot.com/product/blue-skulls-bracelet/

Made from vibrant materials like silicone, beads, or fabric, they can be stacked or worn individually for a personalized touch. Mix and match different colours and styles to create a unique statement that reflects your personality. Price: ₦ 6,719. Where to Buy: Shop LUVV by Bella.

With so many designs available, you can easily find fun colourful bracelets that resonate with your flair, making them a must-have addition to your jewellery collection!

Socks have emerged as a central accessory in modern fashion. Whether you choose bold patterns or sheer styles, the right pair can enhance your outfit. For your sneakers, crocs or even slides, socks are a fun and stylish way to express yourself.

Smileys Socks
Smileys Socks https://smileys.africa/socks/

Fun, visible socks are not only a trending choice but also add a playful edge to your look, making them a staple in Gen Z’s wardrobe. Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Smileys.

Hats can add personality to any outfit. From fedoras to floppy hats and berets, the right hat can transform your look.

Paq Supply
Paq Supply https://www.garmspot.com/brand/paq-supply/

If you’re feeling adventurous, try retro styles like bucket hats or trendy Western designs. Hats provide an effortless way to experiment with different aesthetics and elevate your overall appearance. Price: ₦5,375. Where to Buy: Shop Paq Supply.

Belt accessories are a fantastic way to define your silhouette and add structure to an outfit. Cinch a loose dress or enhance a blazer with a stylish belt. Experiment with different widths and materials to discover what complements your look best. A well-placed belt can instantly upgrade your style while enhancing your figure.

Sunglasses aren’t just for sunny days; they can also serve as a chic accessory to elevate your outfit. Oversized frames, classic aviators, or fun shapes like cat-eye can instantly add flair to your look.

Neen Eyewear
Neen Eyewear https://neeneyewear.com/product-category/sunglasses/

Choose styles that suit your face shape and personality to create a fashionable statement. Price: 16,500. Where to Buy: Shop Neen Eyewear.

Hair accessories are a fun way to add a stylish twist to your look. From embellished clips to trendy headbands, there’s no shortage of options.

Whether you prefer a sleek headband for formal occasions or playful scrunchies for casual days, incorporating hair accessories can enhance your overall style while keeping your hair in check.

Following these trending tips and tricks can elevate any outfit and showcase your creativity. Remember, the key to successful accessorizing is to have fun and experiment with different combinations that reflect your unique personality.

