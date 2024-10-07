10 Editor-Approved Beauty Buys Under ₦30,000 You’ll Love

The Gentle Retinol Cream from Good Molecules is a fantastic alternative to The Ordinary's retinol. It’s lightweight and so much easier to manage since it’s a cream rather than a liquid. It gently smooths skin texture and boosts cell turnover, all while being kind to sensitive skin.

Good Molecules Gentle Retinol Cream

If you’re new to retinol or want something more user-friendly, this is your go-to. I started to see changes in my skin in about two weeks. Price: ₦22,000 Where to Buy:Shop Mon Pere.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

I’ve raved about the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water line countless times, and for good reason—it’s my skincare holy grail! The Water Gel Moisturizer is a hydration bomb. Its gel formula is perfect for hot weather because it’s lightweight yet super hydrating, leaving your skin bouncy and plump.

https://allure.com.ng/shop/neutrogena-hydro-boost-water-gel-moisturizer-50ml/

If you're not already using it, you’re seriously missing out. It's ideal for all skin types and won't leave you feeling greasy. Price: ₦18,200. Where to Buy: Shop Allure

Uncover Sheet Masks – I Am Brilliant (Vitamin C Brightening)

Face masks are a form of self-care for me, and I love rotating between these two from Uncover. The I Am Beau-Tea-Ful sheet mask is packed with green tea, which is great for detoxifying and calming irritated skin.

https://uncoverskincare.com/ng/product/i-am-brilliant-vitamin-c-brightening-sheet-mask/

On the flip side, the I Am Brilliant mask brightens your complexion with vitamin C, giving you that healthy glow. Sheet masks are the quickest way to refresh and hydrate your skin—perfect for lazy skincare days or a quick pick-me-up before heading out.

Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Uncover

Simple Protect ‘n’ Glow Detox & Brighten Clay Mask

https://peronabeauty.com/product/simple-protect-n-glow-detox-brighten-clay-mask/

For those days I want to recreate the spa experience at home or need a full detox, the Simple Protect ‘n’ Glow Detox & Brighten Clay Mask is a lifesaver. It’s infused with organic ginger and natural clays, which draw out impurities like a magnet. I love how my skin feels revived after using this—smooth, clean, and refreshed. This one’s a must-try if you love clay masks.

Price: Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty.

The Colossal Big Shot Volum Express

I’ve been loyal to this mascara since I was a teen—it’s that good! The Colossal Big Shot Volum Express by Maybelline is my go-to for big, bold lashes.

https://www.beautyhutafrica.com/product/bc5d95fd-33d0-4d36-981b-c660c6eeff30

It amps up volume without clumping, giving my lashes that “wow” factor. I love how it’s a great starting point for anyone getting into makeup, it lasts all day without smudging. It’s the OG mascara you’ll always come back to.

Price:₦11,600. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty Hut.

Zikel High Impact Mascara

For my everyday look, I’ve recently switched to the Zikel High Impact Mascara. It’s homegrown, and I love how it lifts and volumizes my lashes without feeling heavy.

https://zikelcosmetics.com/store/eye-category/zikel-high-impact-mascara/

It stays put throughout the day without flaking and comes off easily when I’m ready to unwind. If you’re looking for a Nigerian brand that delivers big on impact, Zikel has you covered. Price: ₦ 2,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zikel.

Zikel Golibe Concealer Palette

If you want maximum value for your money, the Zikel Golibe Concealer Palette is a must-have. With 12 cream concealer shades ranging from light to dark and four cream blush shades, this palette covers all your bases.

https://zikelcosmetics.com/store/face-category/zikel-golibe-concealer-pallet/

On days when I don’t feel like doing a full face of makeup, I just spot conceal and contour using this palette. It blends like a dream and leaves your skin looking dewy and flawless. The cream blushes are super pigmented but blend easily, giving you a natural, flushed look.

Price: ₦7,500 Where to Buy: Shop Zikel

Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Body Scrub

This Dove Exfoliating Body Scrub is a game-changer for smooth, glowing skin. It gently sloughs away dead skin cells while leaving your skin super soft, thanks to the nourishing pomegranate seeds.

Dove body scrub https://cocorosey.net/products/crushed-macadamia-rice-milk-body-scrub?_pos=1&_psq=macad&_ss=e&_v=1.0

I love how refreshed and rejuvenated my skin feels after every use, and it’s gentle enough to use regularly without over-exfoliating. For ₦12,500, you’re getting spa-like results at home. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

Arami Glow Oil

Whenever I need that extra layer of hydration, I reach for the Arami Glow Oil. This oil deeply moisturizes without feeling too greasy, leaving your skin soft and glowing.

https://aramiessentials.com/product/glow-oil/

Whether I’m using it after a shower or adding over to my body lotion for extra hydration, the result is always radiant skin. It’s become an essential part of my routine, especially when my skin feels dull or dry. Price: ₦4,400 – ₦23,100 (depending on size). Where to Buy: Shop Arami Essentials.

Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Body Oil

For anyone who loves multi-purpose beauty products, the Palmer's Coconut Hydrate Body Oil is a must.

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Oil palmers.com

It hydrates and soothes your skin while locking in moisture, making it perfect for dry patches or an all-over body glow. The coconut scent is heavenly, and it’s lightweight enough to use daily. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism