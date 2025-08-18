3 Things I Thought I Didn't Need Until I Bought Them; Pulse Picks Edition

Some purchases are intentional; you save up for them, read reviews on all the models, and buy them knowing exactly why you need them. And then there are other purchases, the "for the sake of it" ones, that creep their way into your life and change things for the better. That happened with three things I figured I could live without: a smartwatch , a laptop stand , and a power bank . None of them were on my "must-have" list, but once they were in my daily routine, I couldn't even picture my life without them. Here's how these behind-the-scenes devices went from "meh" to "why didn’t I think of getting these earlier?"

1. The Smartwatch: My Little Personal Assistant on My Wrist

For years, I thought smartwatches were a gimmick, another technology trend you wear to look "connected." But after wearing one, I felt like I was unlocking a new world of convenience. I started with the basics: step counting and tracking the calories I burned during my gym sessions. Monitoring my progress in real-time was oddly motivating, and I found myself exerting myself more to meet my daily movement goals. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. My smartwatch allowed me to: Have instant notifications without feeling the need to grab my phone constantly.

Monitor my heart rate while working out and while resting.

Operate music from my wrist—no fumbling for my phone during a workout.

And send health reminders to stand up, stretch, or get a glass of water. It made me more attuned to my health. That little screen became my morning check-in, reminding me without overwhelming me.

2. The Laptop Stand: Bye Slouch, Hello Comfort

Before I got my laptop stand, my home office was a posture disaster. I'd hunch over my laptop all day with my shoulders closing in on my ears, and by the end of the day, my neck felt like it had been in a wrestling match. The laptop stand changed everything. It raised my screen to eye level, straightening my posture and taking pressure off my back and neck. I no longer had to lean my head forward to see my screen; over time, my shoulders relaxed naturally. In addition to posture, the stand helped with these other things: Enhanced air circulation for my laptop kept it cooler and running better.

Extra desk space, because the raised position left room underneath for my journal, or even my usual bowl of apples and grapes.

A more professional-looking setup—perfect for video calls. Whether working at home or in a coffee shop, my laptop stand is non-negotiable. It’s a minor upgrade with big results, especially for anyone who spends long hours in front of a screen.

3. The Power Bank: My Out-and-About Lifesaver

I live in an area with a good power supply, usually up to 22 hours a day. So, the idea of buying a power bank did not seem necessary. I believed I could charge my phone at home, and even when it was low during outdoor days, I relished the joy of coming home to charge it up. Then I bought one, of course, just for the sake of it, and then I realised how wrong I'd been. Long events, outdoor meetings, group hangouts… all those moments when my battery hit 10% suddenly became effortless. Instead of searching for wall sockets or carrying my charger, I simply plug into my power bank and go. It's handy, discreet, and charges my devices on the move. For someone who's always snapping pictures, responding to messages, and scanning emails, it's been a quiet nitty-gritty in my bag.