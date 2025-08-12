5 Smartwatches to Track Blood Pressure for Hypertensive People

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a "silent killer" because it causes serious medical conditions without showing evident signs. If you are hypertensive or at risk of becoming so, tracking your blood pressure is not just smart, but crucial. In the past, tracking your BP meant those clunky, antique cuffs. But now, you can get smartwatches that can calculate blood pressure directly from your wrist. Not only do these give you BP readings, but they also offer other health data and activity tracking. Here, we have compiled five smartwatches for blood pressure tracking, great for the hypertensive who wants a convenient approach to health.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

For an upscale smartwatch that blends elegance, cutting-edge functions, and reliable health monitoring, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a must-own. The Galaxy Watch 7 uses Samsung's onboard Health Monitor software to track your blood pressure and store ECG measurements. While not intended for medical diagnosis, it's a handy means for tracking your trends in between doctor visits.

Features: Fitness tracking for steps, workouts, and calorie burn

Monitoring of heart rate

Sleep tracking with suggestions on how to improve rest

Call, message, and app alerts

Stylish designs with multiple strap colours Samsung also mentions that the blood pressure function does not diagnose hypertension or heart attack, but it's excellent for regular personal tracking. Price: ₦322,000. Where to Buy: Shop PC PLACE

2. Huawei Watch D2

Those looking for round-the-clock monitoring will appreciate how the Huawei Watch D2 ramps it up with 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring. This watch can auto-monitor your blood pressure for a whole day, even when you're sleeping. You'll receive in-depth readings such as: Day and night average systolic (SBP) and diastolic (DBP) values

Patterns of pulse rate

Review of 24-hour data to get a complete picture of your BP habits

Features: Tracks your exercise and activity

Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

Comfort fit for long wear

Large, clear display for effortless reading If you also want to know how your blood pressure fluctuates throughout the day, the Huawei Watch D2 delivers. Price: ₦714,812.05. Where to Buy: Shop CHERT

3. FitVII Smartwatch

FitVII Smartwatch is a budget option that does not compromise on health monitoring features. It supports round-the-clock BP monitoring, allowing you to identify trends over time.

Features: 24/7 heart rate monitor

Blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking

Sleep quality monitor

Step, calorie, and activity duration monitor

Long battery life for all-day use This watch is perfect for consumers who want complete health data without flagship prices. Price: ₦118,779. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

4. Blood Pressure Watch “Pro cx3” – Med-Watch™

If accuracy and ease-of-use are your top priorities, the Med-Watch™ Pro cx3 delivers quick, reliable readings in just 30 seconds. It uses advanced sensors to give precise results, allowing you to track trends over time without the hassle of traditional cuffs.

Features: Heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking

Fitness tracking for steps, distance, and calories

Multiple exercise modes for workouts

Easy magnetic charging

Simple, intuitive interface The Pro cx3 is ideal for those who have hypertension but want a simple, one-stop health monitor. Price: $69. Where to Buy: Shop Med Watch

5. Blood Pressure Watch "Waterproof" – Med-Watch™

Want a smartwatch you can bring into the shower, pool, or rainy day without issues? The Med-Watch™ Waterproof Edition is just for that. It uses photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, beaming a light into your skin to track blood flow alterations and calculate BP. This non-invasive technology enables you to keep track of your BP everywhere and anytime.

Features: Monitor heart rate, sleep quality, and SpO2

Fitness monitoring with step tracking, calories burned, and exercise modes

Magnetic charging for convenient charging

Water-resistant build for swimming and daily use If you lead an active life and don't want to take your watch off to exercise or engage in water sports, then this is your best option. Price: $99. Where to Buy: Shop Med Watch

How to Choose the Best Blood Pressure Smartwatch

When shopping for a blood pressure-tracking smartwatch, keep the following in mind: Accuracy : Look for watches with advanced sensor technology that give you accurate readings. No smartwatch can replace a medical-grade blood pressure monitor, but accuracy is important when tracking trends.

Comfort : Since you'll be having it on for extended periods, select a watch with a comfortable band that is equally lightweight.

Additional Health Features : BP tracking is useful, but heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking give you a better picture of your health.

Battery Life: Choose a watch that will keep going for several days on a single charge, especially if steady monitoring is what you're looking for.

For individuals with high blood pressure, regular checking of blood pressure is part of staying healthy, and smartwatches make it easier than ever. If you want premium looks and capabilities, go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

For walking-around 24-hour BP tracking, then the Huawei Watch D2 is your go-to. If budget is an issue, the FitVII Smartwatch is a great option, and for quick, accurate measurements, the Pro cx3 should be your next purchase. For water-resistant ease of use, the Med-Watch Waterproof Edition is the way to go.