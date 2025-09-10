Wireless earbuds are no longer a luxury. From listening to Afrobeats on the go, making office calls, to late-night gaming, Nigerians now see earbuds as a daily companion. Among the many options available, the Oraimo FreePods 4 has attracted attention for its balance of affordability, durability, and smart features. This review explores its design, performance, battery life, smart controls, and most importantly, the current Oraimo FreePods 4 price in Nigeria.

How to Identify Original Oraimo FreePods 4 in Nigeria

Before diving into performance, it’s essential to confirm authenticity. Nigeria’s market is filled with counterfeit gadgets, and earbuds are no exception. Oraimo provides a verification process to ensure buyers get the original FreePods 4. Each pack comes with a 16-digit code hidden under a scratch panel. After scratching, buyers can either: Scan the QR code on the pack, or

Visit the official website to enter the digits. This step prevents purchasing fake earbuds and ensures full access to the official warranty.

Unboxing Experience

The Oraimo FreePods 4 box comes with: A USB Type-C cable for charging.

Small and large antibacterial ear tips, designed to reduce bacteria and fungal infections.

A charging case that holds the earbuds.

A compact user manual. The charging case itself has a unique sliding design. Although it appears slightly bulkier than some competitors, it feels lightweight enough to fit comfortably in a pocket. Despite initial doubts about durability, the sliding mechanism holds up well under repeated use.

Design and Comfort

Oraimo designed the FreePods 4 with ergonomic comfort in mind. The earbuds fit snugly in the ear canal, making them suitable for long listening sessions. The antibacterial ear tips are a thoughtful addition for health-conscious users. However, extended phone calls may cause slight ear fatigue after a long stretch. For casual listening, music streaming, or gaming, comfort levels remain satisfactory.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is one of the strongest aspects of the Oraimo FreePods 4 review. The charging case houses a 500mAh battery that takes about two hours to fully charge. Once charged, it can refill the earbuds up to three times. On a single charge, the earbuds deliver around seven to eight hours of playback, depending on whether Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is on. Combined with the case, the total listening time ranges from 22 to 27 hours. This is sufficient for a typical Nigerian lifestyle: commuting, office hours, and evening relaxation. READ ALSO: Is the Oraimo Watch 3 Pro Worth ₦53,000?

Smart Features and Controls

The Oraimo Sound App elevates the FreePods 4 experience. Through the app, users can: Monitor battery levels of both earbuds and the case.

Toggle between ANC and Transparency Mode.

Adjust the equaliser (EQ) for customised sound.

Update firmware for improved performance.

Remap touch controls for convenience. Another smart feature is Google Find My Device support. If misplaced, the earbuds can be tracked through the last connected location. It isn’t perfect, since pairing to another phone resets visibility, but it provides peace of mind for everyday users. Gamers also benefit from a dedicated Game Mode, which reduces audio lag for a smoother experience.

Connectivity and Ease of Use

The FreePods 4 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, offering a stable connection within a 10-metre radius. Pairing is straightforward; simply slide open the case near an Android smartphone with Bluetooth on, and it appears instantly. Each earbud is fitted with a multi-function touch sensor and an ear status indicator. These controls handle: Play/pause functions.

Skipping tracks or going back.

Volume adjustments.

Answering, rejecting, or ending calls.

Summoning Google Assistant. This means users can handle almost every function without reaching for their phone.

Sound Quality and Performance

Sound quality is a deciding factor for earbuds, and here, Oraimo FreePods 4 prove reliable. Equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and a composite diaphragm, the sound profile is punchy and clear. Bass: Strong enough for Afrobeats and hip-hop lovers.

Mids: Balanced for podcasts and calls.

Highs: Crisp without being harsh. Active Noise Cancellation effectively reduces background distractions, while Transparency Mode allows outside sounds for safer use in traffic-heavy areas. Microphone performance also stands out. With four mics and AI noise reduction, calls sound clean, and the person on the other end hears minimal background interference. In a test, most listeners could not tell the difference between the FreePods 4 and a regular phone microphone. For perspective, if the Apple AirPods Pro 2 ranks 9/10 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sits at 7/10, the Oraimo FreePods 4 earns a respectable 6/10, remarkable given its much lower price.

Price of Oraimo FreePods 4 in Nigeria

The Oraimo FreePods 4 offer premium-level features at an average retail price of ₦40,000. Shoppers can find it at: The official Oraimo Nigeria website.

Trusted online platforms like Jumia, Konga, and Slot.

Selected physical gadget stores.

To avoid counterfeits, buyers are encouraged to purchase from Oraimo’s official store or verified retailers.

Pros and Cons

Advantages: Affordable price point.

ANC and Transparency Mode.

Reliable battery life.

Oraimo Sound App with custom EQ.

Stylish sliding case with antibacterial ear tips. Limitations: The case design feels bulky.

The sliding mechanism raises durability concerns.

Slight ear fatigue during long calls.