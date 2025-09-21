Recently, we reviewed the itel 70, but now, attention shifts to another budget-friendly device: the Tecno Spark 30C. This phone arrives with a refreshed design, a large display, stereo speakers, and a few surprises that make it a compelling option for students, young professionals, and anyone seeking a reliable secondary device. In this review, we’ll break down the Tecno Spark 30C specs, performance, cameras, battery life, and price in Nigeria, so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

Tecno Spark 30C Key Specs at a Glance

Display: 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 720p resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio G81

RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB (base) or 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + auxiliary sensor

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000mAh with 18W charging

OS: Android 14 with HiOS skin

Design and Build Quality

The Tecno Spark 30C design is one of the first things you’ll notice. Tecno has replaced the square camera module seen in older Spark models with a circular one embedded in a square shape. This subtle change makes the device resemble other smartphones , such as the Itel X24 and the Tecno Camon 30 series. It’s a fresh look, although it does feel borrowed. The build is entirely plastic, with a matte finish on the rear and frame. The textured back doesn’t attract dust or fingerprints, which is a plus for those who dislike wiping their phone every few minutes. While it doesn’t feel premium, the Tecno Spark 30C's build quality is solid enough for its price.

Display Review

Tecno promotes the Spark 30C display as a 120Hz panel, which should provide smoother scrolling and animations. However, during testing, it felt closer to 90Hz, and benchmarking apps confirmed this suspicion. For casual users, though, the difference won’t be glaring. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen delivers a 720p resolution, with peak brightness at 500 nits. Outdoor visibility is acceptable, though not dazzling. On the upside, the display supports YouTube playback up to 2K (1440p), which makes video streaming enjoyable. Combined with the dual stereo speakers, the phone offers an enjoyable viewing experience for movies and scrolling through social media.

Performance and Software

Running on the MediaTek Helio G81 processor, the Tecno Spark 30C performs reasonably well for day-to-day tasks. Interestingly, there is limited information about this chipset online, and it isn’t even listed on MediaTek’s official site. Despite this, the Spark 30C manages basic functions such as browsing, messaging, and light multitasking without difficulty. Gaming is modest but functional. Asphalt 9: Legends runs smoothly on medium settings, while Call of Duty Mobile can be played at medium graphics with high frame rates. This won’t satisfy hardcore gamers , but casual players will find it adequate. The phone ships with Android 14 layered with Tecno’s HiOS. Tecno also promises up to four years of smooth usage and software updates, which means the Spark 30C could remain usable for quite some time without becoming sluggish.

Camera Performance

The Tecno Spark 30C camera setup consists of a 50MP main sensor, an auxiliary sensor, and a flashlight. The design of the camera ring adds some character, giving the rear a more stylish appearance. In daylight, the rear camera produces crisp and detailed shots, while portrait mode handles edge detection fairly well. Low-light photography is less impressive, but this is typical for phones in this category. On the front, the 8MP selfie camera delivers decent results under good lighting conditions. For video, both the front and rear cameras can record up to 2K at 30fps. This is quite impressive for an entry-level smartphone, although stabilisation is minimal. Overall, the Tecno Spark 30C camera is reliable enough for casual photography and social media use.

Battery Life and Charging

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Tecno Spark 30C battery life can easily last through a full day of social media use, light gaming, and streaming. Tecno claims the battery supports more than 1,000 charging cycles, which should reassure users worried about long-term durability. Charging, however, remains unchanged from last year. The included 18W charger takes approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge the device from 0% to 100%. It’s not rapid, but it’s manageable for overnight charging.

Speakers and Multimedia

One pleasant surprise is the Tecno Spark 30C speakers. The phone features stereo sound, with a primary speaker at the bottom and a secondary one at the top. The audio is balanced, clear, and loud enough for watching videos or listening to music without needing headphones . For its category, the audio quality is one of its strongest points.

Tecno Spark 30C Price in Nigeria

The Tecno Spark 30C price in Nigeria starts at ₦140,000 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. A 6GB variant is also available at a slightly higher cost. Prices may vary depending on where you shop. At this price point, the Spark 30C offers good value for casual users but faces stiff competition. The Itel X24, for instance, comes with a stronger Helio G91 processor and a 108MP camera, making it a strong rival.

Pros and Cons

Advantages Attractive design inspired by the Camon series

Stereo speakers with solid audio quality

Android 14 out of the box

Large display with smooth refresh rate

Reliable battery life Drawbacks The processor is underwhelming

Refresh rate doesn’t feel like 120Hz

720p resolution only

No upgrade in charging speed