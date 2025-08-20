Is the Oraimo Watch 3 Pro Worth ₦53,000?

In the global smartwatch conversation, brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit usually dominate. They’re positioned as lifestyle enhancers; tracking your gym sessions, sending nudges to breathe, or keeping you looped into notifications without pulling out your phone. But in Nigeria, those expectations shift.

That’s the lens through which the Oraimo Watch 3 Pro makes sense. They’re a practical tool for fitness, productivity, and staying connected. Imagine navigating the Lagos traffic , or walking through the market holding your phone straps tight for the fear of it being stolen. Now picture glancing at your wrist for a WhatsApp or call…that’s convenience in motion.

Fitbit may be world famous, but the Oraimo Watch 3 Pro offers compelling value for everyday Nigerians. By the end of this review, you’ll know if it delivers the fitness features , battery life, and affordability you need without burning a hole in your pocket.

Let’s Look at Oraimo Watch 3 Pro’s Features in Everyday Use

The Oraimo Watch 3 Pro comes in a simple green and black box with the watch, a magnetic charging cable, and a user manual. The silicone straps are comfortable for all-day wear, even while sleeping, but they’re not interchangeable. This is a con if you like customisation.

1. Display & Design

The 1.83-inch AMOLED touch-screen with a 390×450 resolution is bright and readable under the sun, while the 43g build feels light and comfortable, even in uncomfortable situations like never-ending traffic. It has a square design but with rough edges that make it long-lasting. If it accidentally falls, you can pick it up again with zero defects. It is resistant to water splashes, sweat, and dust.

2. Fitness & Health Tracking

Oraimo has packed in over 120 sport modes from football to cycling to running. In reality, most users will stick to the basics, but it’s a reassuring number nonetheless. Heart rate, SpO₂, and stress tracking cover the core metrics people care about, even if Fitbit’s sensors still edge ahead in accuracy. For everyday monitoring, the Watch 3 Pro does more than enough.

3. Battery & Charging

The battery typically lasts 5–7 days. A full charge takes under an hour, making it ideal for places with irregular power supply or for charging on the go.

4. Bluetooth Calls & Smart Controls

Someone once said, “A missed call is better than a stolen phone,” but with Oraimo Watch 3 Pro’s Bluetooth 5.3, you can receive clear calls from your wrist. Fitness app alerts, WhatsApp notifications, and music/camera controls mean less fumbling for your phone.

Even if you’re 10 meters away from your phone, you will still be connected to your watch. You can also use your phone to locate the watch by making it ring if it's missing.

5. App Experience

The Oraimo Health App handles syncing and offers 150+ watch faces. It’s straightforward if not as refined as Fitbit’s ecosystem, but the essentials are there. It's easy and simple to operate with well-organised icons.

It features even a camera remote for your phone. This is particularly helpful for content creators who shoot videos and take pictures themselves.

Fitbit vs Oraimo Watch 3 Pro: Which Works Better for Nigeria?

1. Fitbit

It has more accurate and advanced sensors (e.g., skin temperature, ECG on higher models), which makes it better for medical-grade tracking.

It has fewer sports modes, but more polished data.

It offers a sharper accuracy in tracking and a polished global app ecosystem. Price: $79.95-$99.95. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Oraimo

It is much more affordable and widely available in Nigeria.

It boasts great battery life, making it ideal for people living in areas with inconsistent power supplies, and also features Bluetooth calling.

It offers a practical feature set for everyday use and for Nigerians on the move.

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that offers convenient Bluetooth calling, long battery life, and fitness tracking, all in a design that suits everyday life, the Watch 3 Pro is the real deal, all for under ₦ 55,000. For the price, it’s solid, but don’t expect a luxury feel like Fitbit.