Fluoride is in the news again. First it was with toothpaste, and now it’s with milk. Social media is abuzz with heated discussions about Peak Milk and other Nigerian dairy brands allegedly adding fluoride to their products, a practice not found in the same brands sold abroad. Parents, health enthusiasts, and sceptics are divided. One side argues that fluoride strengthens teeth and prevents cavities, especially in children. The other side warns of potential risks like dental fluorosis (white spots on teeth) and long-term health concerns. But what’s the truth? How much fluoride should be in your milk? Why does Nigeria’s version differ from international formulas?

What Exactly Is Fluoride and Why Is It Added to Milk?

Fluoride is a mineral found naturally in groundwater, soil, and some foods. In small amounts, it’s a common ingredient in toothpaste and community water. In countries where water fluoridation is low (like Nigeria), some governments and health bodies add fluoride to salt, toothpaste, and milk because it is a low-cost way to strengthen children’s developing teeth and prevent cavities. But Nigerian tap water has inconsistent fluoride levels. Some regions have too little, others too much. The WHO supports Milk fluoridation programs in about 15 countries to combat tooth decay where water fluoridation isn’t feasible. So, is fluoride in milk a public health measure or an unnecessary additive?

The Peak Milk Debate: Why the Outrage?

This debate started mainly because consumers noticed Peak Milk Nigeria lists sodium fluoride in ingredients, while Peak Milk UK/US does not. Some argue it’s forced medication, while others see it as a necessary health intervention. But the real issue is the lack of transparency. Many Nigerian milk brands don’t label fluoride content clearly, making it hard for consumers to track intake. Fluoride is naturally present in many things we consume; as already established, too much of it is dangerous.

What are the Side Effects of Excessive Intake of Fluoride?

Too much fluoride, often from water, leaves, seafood, or overuse of dental products, can harm teeth and bones. In children, excess intake may cause dental fluorosis. Over many years, it can lead to joint pain, stiffness, bone thickening, arthritis, bone cancer, and reduced IQ. High exposure may also affect the thyroid, kidneys, or, in rare cases, the nervous system. Risk rises in areas with naturally high-fluoride water or certain industrial exposures. While fluoride in small amounts protects teeth, too much makes it an enemy, quietly reshaping the body in less welcome ways.

How Much Fluoride Is Safe in Milk? (WHO vs. Nigerian Standards)

The World Health Organisation , for example, suggests a range of 0.5 to 1.0 mg/L for optimal dental health. Here in Nigeria, our NAFDAC doesn't have a specific milk limit, so they generally follow the water fluoride guidelines, which are slightly lower at 0.3–0.6 mg/L. Meanwhile, milk in the US and UK typically has a much smaller amount, usually around 0.02–0.05 ppm, but that's naturally occurring, not added. However, when you factor in all the ingredients used in processing milk and how much fluoride some contain, it may pose some problems. According to research , “ten sachet water samples contained between 0.03 mgF/l and 0.6 mgF/l of fluoride, which is below 0.7 and 1.2 mgF/l, the accepted standard for optimally fluoridated water. This is also below 1.5 mgF/l, the Nigerian and WHO maximum permissible limits for fluoride.”

How to Check If Your Milk Has Fluoride

Here’s how to tell if your milk has fluoride: Read ingredient labels carefully; fluoride might appear plainly or under compounds like “sodium fluoride”. Look for statements like “contains fluoride” or “fortified with…”

Best Low-Fluoride Milk Alternatives in Nigeria

