7 Best Bluetooth Earbuds Under ₦20,000

Every wired earpiece user knows about the “tangled cable dance”. Yes, the one where you drop it, and it is all straight, but when you return to use it, it is a heaped tangled mess. It usually leads to a routine where you’re trying to untwist the knot, while also being very careful so the cable doesn’t snap. Sometimes, the universe just works against you, and one ear of the wired earpiece stops working (or even both). I have been a victim of this more than I can count.

It got to the point where I decided enough was enough. In a world where convenience, reliability, and style are non-negotiable, it’s time to cut the cord literally and embrace the wireless side. Here are the seven best Bluetooth earbuds under ₦20,000. These will save you from the daily annoyance of tangled cables and deliver sound quality, a good battery life, and a stylish design.

1. VANIR Wireless In-ear Earbuds With Noise Cancellation

VANIR earbuds are equipped with smart adaptive AI noise-cancelling technology. This technology analyzes the intensity and type of noise present and automatically switches to the most effective noise reduction mode.

Thanks to this innovative technology, the earbuds can reduce background noise by as much as 99.6%, creating a much clearer and more immersive listening experience. Additionally, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous listening on a single full charge. And when you use the included charging case, your battery life can extend up to an impressive 30 hours.

The design doesn’t stop at smart technology, though—the earbud tips are crafted to fit comfortably and securely in any ear shape. This ensures they remain stable even during active use. Price: ₦14,460. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Oraimo Freepods Lite 40-hour Playtime ENC True Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₦18,200. Where to Buy: Shop Konga . Oraimo FreePods Lite offers a compact design, impressive battery life (40 hours on a single charge), rapid charging (just 10 minutes of charging gives you 120 minutes of playback), high-quality sound, and clear call performance. All of these features come together in one sleek package, making it an ideal choice for anyone who loves to enjoy uninterrupted music and clear communication on the go.

3. TWS Air 31

Featuring a sleek design for a snug fit, this device is crafted from lightweight materials to provide long-lasting comfort. It’s also water and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for active lifestyles.

Its high-fidelity audio features deep bass and clear treble, enhanced by advanced noise-cancellation technology for an immersive listening experience. Its long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities ensure you stay powered throughout your day. Price: ₦ 14,250. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

4. Infinix Buds Lite Xe23 Enc Wireless Earbuds

The earbuds feature advanced AI noise cancellation, reducing background noise to ensure your calls remain crystal clear. They also have long battery life, with up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 20 hours with the charging case.

Designed with a compact, half in-ear style and an oval shape, these earbuds fit snugly and securely for comfortable, airtight wear. They also offer game-level low latency for perfect audio-video synchronization, guaranteeing a reliable connection that keeps your music smooth and uninterrupted.

With smart voice assist, you can quickly activate Siri or Google Voice Assist, and the earbuds automatically power on when taken out of the charging case and off when placed back in, providing an easy experience. Price: ₦17,900. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

5. JBL K15 Wireless Bluetooth Earbud

Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Jumia . These earbuds feature dual noise reduction for clear audio, along with a titanium-plated diaphragm for impressive sound quality. They’re also rated for dust and water resistance. Smart touch controls, along with voice assistant support and a battery level indicator, add to their user-friendly appeal.

6. New Age Jazzy True Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga . The New Age True Wireless Earbuds offer up to 12 hours of playtime. Its immersive stereo sound delivers crisp treble and deep bass. Powered by advanced Bluetooth 5.2 and the latest 2022 chip, these earbuds ensure a fast, stable connection with low latency and power consumption. Simply remove them from the charging case for automatic reconnection to your last paired device, and control your calls, music, volume, and voice assistant with just one touch.

7. Ultrapods Pro Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga . The Ultra Pods Pro earbuds are designed to keep up with your active lifestyle. They offer up to 5 hours of talk time and around 4–5 hours of music playback. Perfect for sports and outdoor activities, these waterproof earbuds automatically pair with your device and offer up to 6 hours of standby time, ensuring you’re always ready to go. They also provide an effective wireless range of 15–20 meters, allowing you to move freely without interruption.