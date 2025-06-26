11 Best Running Shoes for Athletes & Road Joggers

Training for a marathon or jogging around your estate, the right pair of running shoes can help you stay comfortable, supported, and injury-free. We’ve rounded up the best options to suit different feet, paces, and budgets.

1. ASICS Novablast 5

Price: ₦338,291. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy Nigeria If you like your runs light and springy, the ASICS Novablast 5 delivers just that. The cushioning underfoot is soft without being mushy, and the upper is breathable enough for the heat. It also has a spacious toe box, great for wide-footed runners, but if you have narrow feet, the midfoot might feel a bit too spacious.

2. ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 (Women’s)

Price: ₦371,231. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria Comfort is the key thing here. The Gel-Nimbus 27 is a plush, supportive shoe made especially for women who want to go the distance without sore arches or knees. It’s built for long-distance jogs, weekend road runs, or even just comfy walks.

3. Hoka Bondi 9

Price: ₦415,151. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



The Bondi 9 feels like walking on clouds. It’s heavily cushioned, so it’s better for recovery runs or long, easy jogs. If you’re just starting or need a shoe to absorb impact and protect your joints, this one’s a winner.

4. Nike Pegasus 41

Price: ₦198,625. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria Nike’s Pegasus line has always been a reliable choice, and the 41 sticks to the script: durable, cushioned, and ready for almost any kind of run. The ReactX foam gives it bounce, while the Air Zoom units keep it smooth. It’s not a racing shoe, but for daily jogs or long training weeks, it’ll serve you well.

5. Puma Deviate Nitro 3

Price: ₦382,211. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



If speed is your thing, the Deviate Nitro 3 will help you hit your tempo. It’s lightweight, super responsive, and comes with a carbon plate to help you push harder. That said, it’s not the most stable shoe. If you’re just out for a chill jog, skip this one.

6. Adidas Adizero Evo SL

Adidas Adizero Evo SL

Price: ₦215,000 ₦129,000. Where to Buy: BCode



This one is for the runners who want a featherlight shoe that still gives shock absorption. It performs well on long runs and helps you pick up speed. Just note: the tongue (the padded strip of material located under the laces) may shift mid-run, and the midfoot might feel wide if you have a narrow foot.

7. Nike Zegama 2

Price: ₦404,208. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



The Nike Zegama 2 is primarily a trail running shoe, which means it’s designed for off-road terrain like dirt paths, rocky trails, and uneven surfaces, a very common Nigerian thing. It features more ZoomX foam, giving you a soft, bouncy ride over rocky trails or uneven terrain. Its Vibram Megagrip outsole grips like glue, even in rain, so you don’t have to slow down when the ground gets wet. The upper is spacious and breathable, great for long distances or wide feet. It’s ideal for midfoot and forefoot strikers, but it is quite heavy.

8. Nike Vomero 18

Price: ₦430,501. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



If you’re looking for a solid all-rounder with long-lasting comfort, the Vomero 18 has your back. It’s a bit on the heavy side, but what you lose in weight, you gain in stability and support. Perfect for runners who go the distance and want to stay grounded.

9. ASICS Metaspeed Sky Paris

Price: ₦737,018. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria Built for speed and not much else. The Metaspeed Sky Paris is ideal as a race-day weapon. Its carbon plate and propulsive feel make it great for elites or serious athletes. Don’t expect it to work for slow jogs, however.

10. Nike Vaporfly 4

Price: ₦733,395. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



It’s 13% lighter than its predecessor and packs a full ZoomX foam midsole with a carbon-fibre Flyplate for that springy energy return. It also features a better grip in the forefoot, breathable upper, and premium lockdown laces for a snug fit. That said, it’s not the best pick for full marathons, and some runners feel it doesn’t hit quite as hard as the first two versions in terms of speed. Also, the narrow midfoot and heel might be tricky for runners needing more stability.

11. Skechers GO RUN Ride 11

Price: ₦502,068. Where to Buy: Ubuy Nigeria



The Skechers GOrun Ride 11 is a surprisingly solid running shoe for those seeking comfort. It’s packed with thick, bouncy cushioning and a carbon-infused plate that gives your runs a nice push. The rocker shape helps you roll forward easily, which makes it great for longer distances. Plus, the upper feels soft and well-padded, so your feet stay happy even after several kilometres. It’s heavier than most running shoes and may not be the best fit if you’ve got wide feet, however. The heel can be a bit tricky, and the upper might not hold up well if you’re tough on your shoes. Note: Prices may differ based on gender.