The numbers sound almost fake: 100 hours of battery life, 30-minute charging, and a price that’s closer to a night out in Lagos. That’s the pitch for Itel’s BudsNeo 3. Two months in (only in-office use, eight hours, twice a week), our design lead barely remembered where he left the charging cable. That’s a feat. But battery life isn’t the whole story. The BudsNeo 3 is light, comfortable, and aggressively priced. The sound? Punchy, bass-forward, sometimes at the expense of clarity. Noise cancellation? Hm.

When we heard about the Itel BudsNeo 3 wireless earbuds that claim up to 100 hours of playtime and superfast charging for under ₦15,000, we had to put them to the test. That’s impressive battery life , but is that enough to make them the best budget wireless earbuds in Nigeria? Here’s our honest review of the battery life, sound, comfort, and whether they’re worth buying, according to Chijioke’s experience.

Design & First Impressions

The Itel BudsNeo 3 comes in a compact, lightweight charging case that’s pocket-friendly. In the box, you’ll find the earbuds, a USB-C cable, and a user manual. The design is minimal, and the buds feel light in your ears, making it comfortable for long sessions. Its design recently won the prestigious Golden Winner award at the French Design Awards 2025 . However, according to Chijioke, “They can slip out occasionally if you’re moving around a lot.”

Pairing is smooth for the first setup. However, the buds must be charged to 100% for initial pairing, an unusual requirement. After that, he found that Bluetooth 5.3 offers stable connections up to nearly 10 metres.

Durability and Water Resistance

The BudsNeo 3 has an IPX5 rating and is splash and sweat-resistant. Two months in, no drop in sound quality or battery performance.

Battery Life: The Star of the Show

Itel promises: 14 hours of listening per charge

Up to 100 hours with the case Chijioke used them for 16 hours a week without recharging, and they lasted for weeks. He only plugged them in once in two months of use. Charging from 0 to 100% takes about 30 minutes. This is compared to other earbuds in the same budget class. The Oraimo FreePods 4, for instance, can last up to 25 hours with the charging case and 9 hrs without. A full charge takes a about two hours. Verdict: One of the longest-lasting batteries you’ll find in any wireless earbuds at this price.

Sound Quality: Clear but Bass-Heavy

The sound is clear and loud enough for office use, with decent bass. However, bass sometimes overpowers vocals, making some tracks less sharp. Despite the brand’s promise of AI noise cancellation, Chijioke rates the performance as “mid to poor.” It works fine in quiet rooms, but background noise still gets through in busy spaces.

Maintenance Tips: Make Them Last Longer

Keep them dry: Wipe after workouts or rain. Always store in the case: Avoid pocket scratches. Avoid heat: Keep away from hot cars or direct sunlight. Charge only when below 20%: Prolong battery health. Clean ear tips regularly: For hygiene and sound clarity.

Price & Value

At ₦13,000, these earbuds deliver: Excellent battery life

Fast charging

Decent sound quality for casual listening But they fall short on: Noise cancellation

Secure fit during movement

Who Should Buy the Itel BudsNeo 3?

Buy it if: You want weeks of use without charging

You need a budget-friendly option

You don’t mind average noise cancellation Skip it if: You need premium Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for calls or travel

You do intense workouts and need a super-secure fit

FAQ: Itel BudsNeo 3 in Nigeria

Does it really last 100 hours? With the charging case, yes, it can reach close to that with moderate use. Is it good for calls? It’s okay indoors, but noisy environments reduce call clarity. Is it waterproof? It’s IPX5-rated , meaning splash and sweat-resistant, but not waterproof.

Where to Buy the Itel BudsNeo 3 in Nigeria (Trusted Sellers)

If you’ve decided the BudsNeo 3 might be worth trying, here are a few trusted places in Nigeria where you can get them right now, along with the latest prices we found and quick notes on each seller.

Discounted from ₦18,000 at the time of writing, this is one of the safest places to get a genuine unit. They currently have stock (about 44 units available) and even throw in a gift if you pick it up in-store.

A reputable online electronics retailer with current stock of the BudsNeo 3. They list all the product features clearly, so you know exactly what you’re getting before you order. Check the product page .

Slightly more expensive, but you get official warranty coverage and the convenience of picking up at any of their branches nationwide. Ideal if you prefer buying in person or want easier returns.