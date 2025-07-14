Skincare for Gamers: Keep Your Glow While Logging 8 Hours on FIFA

Most of us now spend most of our days glued to screens, whether our phones , laptops , iPads , or televisions. But for gamers, that screen time takes on a whole new level. If you’re logging hours on end playing FIFA, Call of Duty, or whatever your fix is, you’re not just dealing with sore thumbs but also exposing your skin to artificial blue light. While we’ve been taught to lather on sunscreen for protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays, blue light from digital screens is an underrated villain. It’s been linked to premature ageing, skin dullness, inflammation, and worsened pigmentation. This is where skincare comes in, specifically, skincare that hydrates, strengthens your barrier , and shields your face from oxidative stress. Below is a routine to help you maintain a glowing, fresh face, even if you pulled an all-nighter in career mode.

1. Gentle Cleanser

Product: Dang! Lifestyle Everyday Gentle Foaming Face Wash. Gaming sessions can trigger oil production, especially around the T-zone. This cleanser deeply cleanses the skin, calms irritation and redness, minimises the look of pores, keeps your skin texture smooth, and retains moisture. I’ve been using it consistently, and as someone with sensitive skin, I can confidently say this stuff gets the job done without being harsh. It soothes any irritation or redness from stress and leaves my face soft after every wash. How to use: Pump twice into your palm, rub into your face to form a lather, leave for a minute, then rinse. If your skin’s feeling extra fragile, leave it on for two minutes like a quick mask before washing off. Price: ₦12,880. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle .

2. Hydrating Face Mist or Toner

Product: Dang! Lifestyle Beauty Water. This alcohol-free toner is just what you must reach for when your skin starts feeling dry from hours in an air-conditioned room or if your skin barrier is struggling. It hydrates the skin, reduces inflammation, helps to balance your skin’s pH after cleansing, and enhances the effectiveness of your serum and moisturiser. It gives your skin a refreshed, dewy look mid-game. You can use it as part of your routine or spritz it mid-session for a quick refresh. Price: ₦11,500. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle .

3. Moisturiser with Barrier Support

Product: The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Moisturiser. All the blue light, late nights, and junk food that often come with long gaming sessions can weaken your skin barrier. This moisturiser repairs it with next-generation ceramides while hydrating and smoothing your complexion. It works to nourish deeply and prevents water loss from the skin. It also plumps and smooths fine lines, strengthens your skin’s natural barrier against stress, and gives your skin a soft, blurred finish. For best results, apply morning and night. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism . READ ALSO: Is Yara Tous the Best Perfume in the Lattafa Yara Collection? Here’s My Honest Take

4. Antioxidant Serum

Product: Revox Just Vitamin C 20%. Blue light exposure generates free radicals that damage collagen and cause sagging. Vitamin C is your ultimate counterattack because it brightens, protects, and fights signs of fatigue. This serum neutralises free radicals to fade dark spots and uneven tone, boost skin brightness, and prevent premature ageing. It also soothes and nourishes the skin with aloe vera and Green Tea. Apply a few drops before your moisturiser in the morning. Price: ₦11,300. Where to Buy: Shop Teeka4 .

5. Non-Greasy Sunscreen

Product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 70. Don’t be fooled that you don’t need sunscreen because you’re indoors. If your gaming station is near a window or you’re facing screens for hours, you still need SPF. This oil-free one dries matte, so it won’t leave your face looking shiny or sticky. It provides high-level protection against UV rays, without clogging pores or leaving a white cast. Price: $6.54. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

6. Oil-Absorbing Sheets (On-the-Go Refresh)

Product: 50 X Facial Oil Control Film Wipes. If you get shiny halfway through your gaming session, keep these handy. These blotting papers instantly clear oil without messing up your skin or makeup. They absorb excess oil in seconds, keep your skin looking fresh and matte, and are portable and easy to use. Price: ₦3,200. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .