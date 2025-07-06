11 Smart Charging Tips to Protect and Extend Your iPhone’s Battery Life

There’s something so satisfying about unboxing a brand-new iPhone , from the smooth packaging to that welcoming “Hello” screen, the shine of a fresh screen without fingerprints. After that moment fades, the real work begins: making sure your iPhone stays in top shape, especially the battery. If you tap Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging, you’ll see a number next to Maximum Capacity. This number tells you how healthy your battery is overall. Naturally, that percentage will decrease as time goes by and you keep using your iPhone. But how fast it drops depends on how well you treat your battery. Here are 11 practical tips to help extend your iPhone’s battery life and keep it running smoothly for longer.

1. Avoid Extreme Temperatures

Your iPhone battery is picky when it comes to temperature. It works best between 16°C and 22°C (roughly room temperature). If it gets too hot, like above 35°C (common in a parked car or under direct sun), you risk permanently damaging the battery.

2. Don’t Let Your Battery Hit 0% Often

Letting your battery die completely too frequently can push it into a “deep discharge state,” where it might never work again. Lithium-ion batteries, like the one in your iPhone, are designed to avoid this, but it’s still best to charge your phone before it hits zero. For optimal health, you should try to keep your battery between 40% and 80% most of the time.

3. Stop Charging Overnight Every Night

It’s convenient to plug your phone in while you sleep, but leaving your iPhone at 100% for hours every night can strain the battery cells over time. Luckily, Apple has an Optimised Battery Charging feature that learns your charging habits and waits to complete charging until just before you usually wake up. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and turn it on.

4. Use MFi-Certified Chargers Only

Grabbing that cheap ₦1,000 charger from the bus stop vendor might be tempting, but it could be doing more harm than good. Non-certified cables and chargers can damage your battery, cause overheating, or even short-circuit your phone. Make sure to use MFi (Made for iPhone) certified accessories. They may cost more, but they protect your battery and your phone. Digifon Cheetah 12W Dual USB-A Wall Charger + Lightning Cable This Digifon charger has two USB-A ports and is five times faster than a regular charger. It has a durable 1-meter cable and supports fast data transfer (500mb/s). It can charge iPhones with Lightning ports (iPhone 8 through iPhone 14 Pro Max). Price: ₦8,715. Where To Buy: Shop Digifon .

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter + 1m USB-C Charge Cable This adapter, with 20W of power, can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes. The cable is compatible with the iPhone 15 series and beyond. Get the cable and adapter for ₦40,000 at Just Fones .

5. Don’t Charge While Gaming or Streaming

We've all done it at some point: plugging in while deep into a mobile game or bingeing on a show. This generates extra heat and puts double the strain on your battery, which can reduce its lifespan. If you're planning a long session, charge your phone beforehand or take breaks to avoid overheating while plugged in.

6. Remove Your Case While Charging (If Necessary)

Some phone cases trap heat during charging, especially thick ones or those made from leather or multi-layered cases. Try removing the case if you notice your iPhone getting unusually warm while charging. Heat is a significant factor in battery ageing, so it’s worth watching.

7. Turn On Low Power Mode When Needed

Once your battery drops to 20%, your iPhone offers to turn on Low Power Mode. This reduces background activity, lowers screen brightness, and pauses automatic downloads to preserve battery. You can also enable it anytime via Settings > Battery. It’s great when you’re out and about and need your phone to last a little longer.

8. Watch What Apps Are Draining Your Battery

Go to Settings > Battery to see which apps use the most power. Some apps run in the background or constantly fetch data, even when you’re not actively using them. You can reduce this by: Turning off Background App Refresh (Settings > General > Background App Refresh).

Switching off Location Services for non-essential apps (Settings > Privacy > Location Services).

Managing push notifications so your phone’s screen doesn’t keep lighting up unnecessarily.

9. Use Wi-Fi Instead of Mobile Data When You Can

Wi-Fi uses less power than a mobile network. If you’re somewhere with stable Wi-Fi, connect to it. It’ll help reduce battery drain and improve overall performance.

10. Store Your iPhone Correctly If Not Using It for a While

If you’re putting your iPhone aside for a few weeks or months (maybe you’re keeping it as a backup device), store it the right way: Charge it to about 50% where it’s not complete or empty.

Turn it off completely.

Store it in a cool, dry place, ideally under 32°C. If you’re storing it for over six months, recharge it to 50% every few months to keep the battery in good shape.

11. Avoid Letting Dust or Damage Affect the Battery

Your iPhone might be durable, but that doesn’t mean it’s invincible. Repeated drops, water damage, or the buildup of dust in your charging port can all damage the battery. Use a good protective case that doesn’t cause overheating, and make sure your charging port stays clean. A buildup of dust or lint can affect charging speed or even damage the battery connection over time. Apple says that after around 500 complete charge cycles, an iPhone’s battery drops to about 80% of its original capacity. A charge cycle is counted every time you use 100% of your battery (even if that’s 40% one day and 60% the next).