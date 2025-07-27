Have you ever been in a situation where you can't decide what type of shoes to pair with an outfit? I have, and it doesn't get easier with a sundress. A sundress is a lightweight, loose-fitting, sleeveless dress . It can be tailored to any length—mini, midi, and maxi—and is usually in floral patterns. This outfit creates the best look, and with these five stylish and comfortable shoes , you can style your sundress right, upgrade your look with elegance and confidence, and not compromise on comfort.

1. Strappy Sandals

Strappy sandals have a feminine appeal. They can instantly elevate a dress to look elegant, even if it's styled casually. They are best paired with mini and midi dresses, and depending on the length of the dress, the straps add more allure to your legs and make them appear longer. For a dresser vibe, go for heeled sandals with thin straps. Price: ₦5,300. Where to Buy: Shop Awoof Store .

2. Sneakers

Not chunky sneakers, but clean, white, minimalist sneakers. This gives your sundress a cool, laid-back vibe while making you comfortable throughout the day. You can walk any length and breadth comfortably and switch through any event from work to brunch to a casual outing. A pair of sneakers balances the sundress' femininity with a sporty and modern look. It suits a long sundress better, especially if it has a slit, as it shows off the sneakers Price: ₦89,500. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches .

3. Flat Shoes

Flat shoes are the obvious choice and a typical go-to pair of shoes. They are so versatile that you could wear them anywhere and with almost any outfit. They are super comfortable and chic. They give you a refined look that shows you have your life together. Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

4. Block Mules

These shoes have a sturdy base that comfortably offers height. This makes them the best option if you want to dress up for an outdoor event like a garden party, where stilettos would sink into the grass or sand. They make your legs appear longer to a certain extent and make you look chic and put-together. Price: ₦13,500. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

5. Platform Slides

Not only are platform slides comfortable, but they are also easy to wear. Just slip them on/off and go about your day like it's no one's business. You can choose to keep it casual with a mini platform slide or dress up with a chunky or strappy platform sandal. Price: ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Footera .

6. Wedges

This OG shoe is the cousin to the on-trend mule that gives you a soft, polished, and mature look. If you need to dress up without feeling too dressy or need something that fits all types of events and occasions, Wedges should be your go-to option. Price: ₦13,300. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

7. Ankle Boots

If you're a boot girl, then this option suits you best. Not all dresses can pull off an ankle boot and still look cute like a sundress. Ankle boots generally pair well with dresses that end at the knee or above the knee, or midi dresses that hit just a little below the knee. This shoe not only makes you sweet to behold but also like something out of a cottagecore. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

8. Slingback

A slingback is a shoe with an ankle strap that crosses around the back of the heel instead of a full ankle enclosure. The heels can be flat, block, or kitten, making them suitable for both formal and informal occasions. They also come in different designs. Paired with a long sundress, a slingback gives a refined and elegant feel. Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

9. Mules

Mules are designed to be backless. Regardless of the outfit, mules give an irresistible vibe that can't be ignored. It's laid-back, but also in an elegant way that suggests you're not here to perform as anyone but yourself. This shoe, paired with a long sundress, gives a mature, refined, and polished look that instantly sets you apart from everyone else. Price: ₦12,800. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

10. Leather Slippers

Leather slippers are a staple on the Nigerian street. You are likely to find them in about 50 out of 100 ladies in Nigeria. They go so well with everything and are not a bother to wear as long as they fit well. They are extremely casual but can be elevated with the right accessories, like a leather tote bag and a pearl jewellery set. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .