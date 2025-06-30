8 Different Types of Jean Cuts & How to Style Them

The story of how women started to wear trousers is not only inspiring but also very interesting. First, we had iconic Lady Levi’s designed by Levi Strauss in 1934. Today, we offer over twenty women's jeans styles that cater to various body types and can be styled in multiple ways.

With the various options available, it’s helpful to know the different types of jeans and which best suit your body type, so I asked a few women to share their favourite jean cuts with me. Many people chose baggy because it’s quite easy to style with any type of basic top; some chose boot cut because it accentuates their curves; and some chose distressed jeans because that’s just how they roll.

If you need more versatile jean cuts for your wardrobe, here are eight classy and stylish options for women that suit different body types, plus styling tips.

1. Skinny Jeans

If you want an elongated form where your best features are pronounced, skinny jeans are your secret weapon, especially if you have a pear or hourglass figure. They hug your curves from hip to ankle, creating a flawless figure. For Nigeria's warm climate, choose lightweight, stretchy denim that moves with you and keeps you cool.

Styling tips: You can pair them effortlessly with anything like a breezy linen shirts or any top of your choice, as long as it fits. Skinny jeans are versatile enough for casual outings, evening events, or even a chic work ensemble when teamed with pointed flats or heels. Price: ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Unusual Jeans

2. Mom Jeans

Mom jeans flatter apple and rectangle body types and offer comfort and a timeless look, thanks to their high waist and relaxed hips. The looser fit keeps air flowing, and you can dress them up with blazers or ease into them with sneakers.

They fit generously around the hips and taper slightly at the ankle. Tuck in a light blouse or wear a fitted tee to highlight the high waist or a blazer for smart-casual settings. Price: ₦26,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jean World

3. Wide‑Leg Jeans

Best for bananas, athletic builds, and body types wanting comfort and airflow. They work well with fitted or oversized tops. Loose, flowy, and breathable, this wide-leg pair falls elegantly without clinging to the skin, and the mid-rise waists give structure without being tight.

Styling Tip: Style it with fitted tops, a fitted tank, a bodysuit, or a tucked-in cotton tee and low-profile sandals. The elongated leg line pairs well with block heels or platform sneakers for added height. Price: ₦28,000. Where to Buy: Shop Denim Muse .

4. Straight‑Leg Jeans

Best for all body types, straight-leg jeans fall in a consistent line from hips to ankles. The straight-leg pair offers a clean, timeless cut, the mid-rise waists fit most body types, and the length can be adjusted with loafers or trainers. It’s a perfect go-to jeans for office and weekend wear.

Styling Tip: Straight-leg cuts also pair seamlessly with crop tops, button-down shirts, and lightweight blazers and have endless styling options for all types of weather. Price: ₦28,500. Where to Buy: Shop Jiniz Luxury .

2. Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are boxy and tomboyish, great for relaxed vibes and quick errands. Their baggy fit allows for airflow, which is perfect for hot days. It is best for anyone craving ease and comfort.

To keep the look sharp, choose a pair with slight tapering at the ankle and roll the cuffs for casual swag. Balance the laid-back vibe with a structured top, like a crisp cotton shirt or fitted tank top, and finish with minimal sandals or sneakers. Price: ₦23,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dressed Pretty .

6. Boot Cut & Flared Jeans

If you’re looking to flatter curvy hips or channel vintage vibes, boot cut and flared jeans are your go-tos. They hug your knee before blossoming into that iconic bell-bottom shape—subtle or bold, depending on how wide you go. Flared styles, in particular, turn heads at parties and casual meetups alike. Complete the look with platform sandals or chunky block-heel wedges.

7. Distressed Jeans

Distressed jeans, with their artfully placed rips, frays, and abrasions, exude an effortless, unbothered, and adventurous vibe, making them perfect for a youthful and edgy look. To truly elevate their appeal, team them with simple yet chic tops such as a classic tee or a crisp button-down.

distressed jeans

For an unexpected twist, layer a blazer over them to create a striking contrast between the casual rips and polished tailoring. When selecting distressed denim, aim for a moderate amount of distressing, such as subtle knee slashes or delicate hem frays, to avoid overexposure, especially if you want a versatile outfit that can transition from day to night. Price: ₦24,500. Where to Buy: Shop 5th Avenue Closette .

8. Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans are all about comfort and style; they have a relaxed fit from your hips all the way down to the hem. They're incredibly versatile and flatter all body types, especially if you prioritise ease of movement or love a cool, street-style aesthetic.

Styling Tips: To create a balanced look, pair your baggy jeans with a more fitted top, such as a crop top or a tank top. For an extra touch of style, cuff the ankles to really showcase your favourite sneakers or slides. Price: ₦21,500. Where to Buy: Shop Shop With Jenny