Shorts are comfortable. But without the right footwear, you can easily pass for a juvenile, lazy, and unserious person. With the wrong shoes, this go-to men's outfit could leave you looking either overdressed or like you just rolled out of bed . Fortunately, these shoes can improve the overall look and help you stand out from a crowd of casual people.

1. Classic White Leather Sneakers

We'll start with the most popular choice of footwear for men and women: the classic white sneaker. It's a timeless wardrobe staple that makes dressing up easy and less nerve-wracking. They are a must-have that can be worn with everything from business-casual to everyday clothes and still give off a polished look and mature vibe. The best thing about sneakers is that they're easy to clean and style with many outfits, and are a necessary footwear to buy. Price: ₦38,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zubby Promzy.

2. Breathable Mesh Sneakers

Mesh sneakers are perfect for Nigeria’s weather. They are breathable and keep feet cool all day, regardless of the temperature. They also make your outfit look put-together with a sporty vibe. They are best paired with knee-length chino shorts and a graphic tee. You can accessorise with a face cap or a beanie to complete the neighbourhood hot boy look. Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Zamzy Sneakers Stores .

3. Low-Top Canvas Sneakers

A low-top canvas sneaker does it all with charisma: everyday walks, market runs, or concerts. Khaki shorts or denim, a crisp plain shirt, and low-top canvas sneakers will have you looking like Tom Cruise on a mission. That's how good they look together. They are easy to maintain, and their canvas upper keeps your feet cool in hot or cold weather. Price: ₦15,700. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

4. Slip-On Loafers

Slip-on loafers are the perfect man's shoes for a reason. They give you an elevated look that separates you from the crowd without doing too much. And they are also easy to style with shorts for informal settings. They have comfortable soles and a clean design that blends with every outfit in a cool and classy way. To nail that boss look and vibe, pair them with a simple short linen shirt and aviator sunshades. Price: ₦95,000. Where to Buy: Shop Shoe Place .

5. Espadrilles

If most shoes make your legs feel heavy or tired, try espadrilles. They are one of the lightest shoes for men, especially during hot seasons, as they are breathable. They are the best options for people who want to keep their feet cool but don't like sandals or slides. You can wear them anywhere… to the beach, parties, and low-key events. Price: ₦109,368.13. Where to Buy: Shop Rehmie .

6. Boat Shoes

Boat shoes are quite similar to loafers by design, but they are different. Boat shoes are made with soft leather and slip-resistant soles, making them suitable for events near water. By design, boat shoes are best for casual events, while loafers lean toward formal and semi-formal settings. Pair them with tailored shorts and a polo, and you instantly look on point. Price: ₦98,450. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches .

7. Sandals

Sandals give your feet a break from fully closed shoes. They are the best type of men's shoes to wear during hot seasons since they're lightweight and breathable. Depending on your outfit, they can fit into informal and semi-formal settings without looking too casual. Price: ₦49,000. Where to Buy: Shop Naija Footstore .

8. Slides

Slides are a great option when you are not in the mood to dress up or just need to put something together quickly. They are low-effort, comfortable, and extremely casual enough for poolside chilling, quick market errands, or home lounging. Their cushioned sole and wide strap make it quick and easy to wear. Price: ₦25,000. Where to Buy: Shop Komback .