When it comes to attraction, women notice the finer details before anything else, even a pocket full of cash. A man’s style isn’t just about expensive clothes and accessories . It’s about thoughtfulness, grooming, and subtle confidence. I spoke to five prim and proper Nigerian women about the style details they notice first in a man. From well-maintained shoes to a signature scent , here’s what catches their eye.

1. Shoes

"A man’s shoes say a lot about whether he’s careless or pays attention to details." Scuffed, worn-out, or mismatched shoes can ruin an otherwise great outfit, while a clean, well-chosen pair signals sophistication. Boots, leather palm slides, and loafers are some of the five classic shoes every man should have . Dr. Martens Boots

Dr. Martens Boots are a Nigerian menswear staple that can be styled and worn for work, dates, and hangouts. A leather pair in black goes with outfits in every colour and gives you a polished and solid aura. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Shop Drmartens.vrse . Sneakers

Sneakers fit into almost every look, style, and occasion. I’ve seen people wear sneakers with a suit and senator outfit. If you are confident enough, you can make it work with any outfit and still look fabulous. Price: ₦28,000. Where to Shop Sneakers_hub_by_nur .

2. Face: Lip & Oral Care

“Bad breath or dry lips are a big turn-off for me.” Nothing ruins a close‑up like chapped lips or less‑than‑fresh breath. “Not even a dope outfit can save his rep (reputation) if his breath stinks,” a lady said, and frankly, she’s right. No one wishes to have halitosis (bad breath) , but it can be managed with the right hygiene and a trip to the dentist’s office. While some men may think using a lip gloss reduces their masculine steeze, simple habits like using lip balm can make a huge difference, and they don’t make the lips as shiny as lip glosses. Crest 3D White Toothpaste

Crest 3D White gently removes stains from coffee, wine, and tea, brightens teeth without sensitivity, and kills bad breath-causing bacteria. Price: ₦9,100. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub . Nivea Lip Care Men Active

Formulated with natural oil, this lip balm hydrates your lips without the sheen, like they were dipped in oil. It also contains SPF 15, so your lips are protected from sunburn. Price: ₦3,220. Pruce: Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .

3. Accessories: Minimalist but Intentional

Women appreciate subtle accessories that complement an outfit without overpowering it. A quality leather watch, a well-fitted belt with a subtle metal, or understated bracelets signal maturity. Bonus points if he wears a clean and dainty stud. Casio Men’s Analog Black Leather Watch

If you want to look like a gentleman without trying too hard, go for leather. This cuts across the board – shoes, bags, and wristwatches. I've always noticed that round watch glass frames look more sophisticated than other frames. This wristwatch is said to be water resistant and made with mineral glass, which means it won't shatter easily when dropped. Price: ₦35,800. Where to Buy: Shop Watchlocker . High-Quality Leather Belt

Minimalism is the soul of sophistication. Avoid belts with heavy or loud metal buckles, that are multi-coloured, or that are embellished. They make you look shabby and immature. This high-quality leather belt from Dexstiches is the stuff of put-together gentlemen. Price: ₦26,400. Where to Buy: Shop Dexstitches .

4. Hands: Well-Groomed Nails & Skin.

"If his hands look rough or dirty, I assume he doesn’t take care of himself." Hands reveal much more than your age—gnawed nails, dry skin, or dirt under the fingernails are instant red flags. Regular manicures aren’t necessary, but clean, moisturised hands with trimmed nails are a must. A hand cream and a nail kit are small investments with big returns.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

This hand cream hydrates and nourishes your skin to prevent it from ageing faster than the rest of your body. It is perfect for sensitive skin, as it doesn't contain artificial fragrance and should be reapplied after washing your hands. Price: ₦5,800. Where to Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store . Cala Manicure Kit

This nail kit set contains a nail clipper, cuticle pusher, tweezers, nail file, and a 4-step buffer. With this kit, you have everything you need to keep your nails clean and pleasant to behold. It is also compact and can be carried everywhere. Price: ₦3,500. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty .

5. Dress Sense: Decent, Put-Together, Not Loud

"I don’t need a fashionista—just a man who knows how to match colours and fits." Women prefer men who dress appropriately for the occasion—whether it’s a two-piece for brunch, an office shirt with flannel trousers, or a well-tailored suit for weddings. Elegant Stripped Aso-Oke Pants

This aso-oke trouser can be styled for Fridays at work, dates, hangouts, and many other occasions. It makes the wearer appear stylish, mature, and eccentric without too much effort. Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop KingKaftan .

6. Scent: Masculine & Sweet—Not Overpowering

A signature scent is your silent handshake. Whether it’s a fresh citrus‑woody blend for daytime meetings or a warmer amber‑vanilla for evenings, the right cologne can linger in memory. Many Nigerian women say they’re drawn to (hug) men who smell clean but not overpowering. Qaed Al Fursan by Lattafa

This perfume opens with notes of pineapple and bergamot, settles into appetising currant berries and tart apple freshness, and finishes with deep patchouli and rose. The woody and floral scent makes it persistent, expressive, and sensual, like a love interest. It lasts long throughout the day. Price: ₦27,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com