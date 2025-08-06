As a remote or hybrid worker, there’s a chance that your bed has slowly turned into your office. Maybe because your table is too small, there’s no space in your room, or your back just prefers the softness of your mattress. Before you know it, you’re sending emails under your duvet and joining Google Meet calls propped up by three pillows.

Whatever the reason, working from bed is real but it’s not always the dream I thought it would be. My laptop would overheat. My neck was constantly aching. My charger? Never within reach. Eventually, I realized: if I was going to keep working from bed, I needed to do it right.



The truth is, if you're going to keep working from your bed, you need to set it up the right way.

Here are 12 things that genuinely made my WFB (Work From Bed) situation way more functional, comfortable, and dare I say... aesthetic. These items will help you stay comfortable, get things done, and stop treating your pillow like a chair.

1. Adjustable Laptop Table for Bed

I have a larger desk, but sometimes I just want a fuss-free setup that works for everything from meals to movie nights to remote work. This adjustable folding table is a steal. It holds up to 20 kg, folds flat when you're done, and adjusts to six different heights and three tilt angles, so you can make it work whether you're sitting on the couch, in bed, or on the floor. The cup holder is a small but thoughtful touch. Price: ₦18,680.00 Where To Buy: Shop Alfim Furniture

2. Backrest Pillow with Arm Support

Price: ₦42,653 Where To Buy: Shop Temu

3. Laptop Stand or Riser

If you already use a flat bed table or regular tray, your screen is likely too low. This leads to neck and shoulder tension. A portable laptop stand helps lift your laptop to eye level, this multi-file adjustable notebook stand has ten height settings (from 80mm to 195mm), so you can find the great angle.

It’s strong enough to hold up to 25kg, works with your laptop, tablet, phone or even your favorite book and the non-slip silicone keeps everything steady. When you’re done, just fold it flat and tuck it away. Price: ₦3,385 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

4. Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

oraimo’s Smart Office Wireless OF-KK30 might be exactly what your workspace needs. It connects wirelessly via 2.4G with up to 8 meters of range, so you’re free to move around without getting tangled. The chiclet keys are quiet, fitting into shared offices or late-night work sessions, and the full-sized 104-key layout gives you all the functionality.

5. Blue Light Glasses

6. Bedside Power Extension or Charging Station

This 14-in-1 Flat Power Strip has 11 AC outlets and 3 USB ports (including USB-C), it can handle all your devices at once. Bonus: it's surge-protected (1050J) and built with safety in mind, so your devices stay safe even when power gets unpredictable. Price: $29.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

7. Lap Desk with Cushion Base

This cushioned laptop desk is perfect for working from the couch, bed, or anywhere you want a break from your regular setup. It fits laptops up to 15.6 inches, though if you’re using something smaller, you’ll also have room for your mouse.

The built-in wrist pad keeps things comfortable, while the tablet slot and side pocket help keep essentials close. With its sleek wood grain finish and lightweight design, it’s both stylish and easy to carry around—ideal for anyone who wants comfort, function, and a little bit of flair on the go.



Price: $31.99 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

8. Clip-on Ring Light or Desk Lamp

This USB-powered architect desk lamp is designed for function and comfort, featuring a button control, three color modes (warm, natural, cool), and 10 brightness levels to suit any task. The memory function saves your last setting.

A sturdy 360° adjustable arm and 270° rotating joints give you full lighting flexibility, and the metal clamp with silicone padding secures to desks up to 2.2 inches without scratches.



Price: ₦14,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

9. Bedside Organiser or Hanging Caddy

Designed with multiple open fabric compartments, it's perfect for holding your phone, remote, glasses, tissues, or even a tablet. Available in neutral tones, it blends easily with any décor while adding smart, space-saving function to your space.

10. Comfortable Throw Blanket

Comfort doesn’t have to mean chaos. A soft throw blanket adds warmth and makes your workspace feel more inviting. Pair it with a small bed tray for your coffee, tea, or snacks. This way, you don’t have to leave your bed during short breaks, and there’s less risk of spilling drinks on your laptop. Price: ₦75,000 Where To Buy: Shop LSA Home

11. Noise-Cancelling Headphones or Earbuds

The AirPods 4 have been redesigned for even better all-day comfort, sound quality, and intuitive control. Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside sounds before they reach your ears, while Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness adjust to your surroundings in real time.

Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, you get clearer calls, better audio, and smarter Siri features (like head nodding to respond). The compact charging case supports USB-C, wireless, or Apple Watch charging, and helps you track your AirPods when misplaced using Find My.



Price: ₦250,000 Where To Buy: Shop Slot