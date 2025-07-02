It’s common knowledge that most women experience premium “shege” (struggle) during their menstrual cycle. Period (menstrual) care packages are a way to make the experience bearable and make them feel better. Most packages include pads , tampons , or cups with comfort items like heat patches, pain relievers, wipes, or self-care treats. Whether you’re a pad, tampon, or menstrual cup girl, these top five period care packages will surely give you the ease, comfort, and pampering you deserve.

1. BuyFlowers

BuyFlowers elevates your period routine with a three-tier self-care box that includes necessary items and other feel-good stuff. The Essentials Box (₦15,500) covers all basics: 5 pads, soft tissues, snacks, tea, pain relief pills, and an affirmation note. The Comfort Box (₦23,000) offers an upgraded experience. It includes a pack of pads, a pantyliner, two soft tissues, three soothing teas, a small mix of snacks, pain relief pills, a sheet mask, and affirmation notes. The Luxe Box (₦39,000) takes, but each box feels like a mini-retreat and is perfect for women who want a little luxury while on their period. Where to Buy: Shop BuyFlowers

2. QatGifts Period Care Giftbox

Imagine treating your next period to a bit of luxury—QatGifts’ Period Care boxes do just that. Part treat, part necessity, QatGifts’ Period Care Giftbox starts at ₦13,000 and ends at ₦50,000. They contain various products like pads, tampons, gourmet chocolates, snacks, a bottle of wine, facial wipes, panty liners, body spray, lip balm, mini moisturiser, etc. Shipping is nationwide so you can surprise a friend in Abuja or Port Harcourt with a lovingly curated box. While the emphasis leans toward pampering, each gift box still includes high-absorbency pads, tampons, and pantyliners, making it a fun yet functional present for birthdays, bridal showers, or corporate appreciation. The best part is that you can curate your box however you want it. Where to Buy: Shop QatGifts .

3. Yadah’s Box

Want to pamper yourself on a very strict budget? Yadah’s Box is your go-to. The Mini Care Box costs ₦7,500 and contains five pads, soft tissues, wipes, soothing teas, snacks, pain relief pills, and an affirmation note. The standard period care box (₦16,000) contains pads, pantyliners, two soft tissues, and more. The premium care box ₦30,000) is the real deal, with the inclusion of heat patches or heat relief gel and sanitary nylons. Each curated kit contains everything you need for reliable protection and a little pampering, thoughtfully packed in a chic, eco-friendly box. It’s delivered straight to your doorstep across Nigeria. Also, you can customise your box. Where to Buy: Shop Yadah’s Box .

4. The Toyo Brand

This period care package is a top-notch, practical, and thoughtful gift you can give yourself, a loved one, or a colleague. It contains all the essentials you could ever need while on your period, plus treats to satisfy your cravings. There's a 2-in-1 fluffy towel, menstruation cramps belt, pads, matte bottle, body spray, chocolates, etc. This cute little box can instantly erase period moodiness. Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Shop TheToyoBrand .

5. Periodly Yours

Periodly Yours period care packages have one assignment: to make you feel pampered and loved, and they understood it perfectly. Their Queen Period Care package (₦30,000) contains essentials, a satin hair bonnet, a hot water bottle for cramp relief, a period tracker, etc. The Goddess period care package (₦50,000) elevates the experience with a menstrual heating belt and drinks. The Angel period care package (₦80,000) delivers premium, top-tier pampering with a pink satin robe plus all the items in other packages. Where to Buy: Shop PeriodlyYours .