Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

These 5 Period Care Packages in Nigeria Make That Time of the Month Way Easier

02 July 2025 at 15:30
From budget-friendly options to all-in-one pamper boxes, these period care packages offer something for every lifestyle and budget.
475
475

It’s common knowledge that most women experience premium “shege” (struggle) during their menstrual cycle. Period (menstrual) care packages are a way to make the experience bearable and make them feel better.  Most packages include pads, tampons, or cups with comfort items like heat patches, pain relievers, wipes, or self-care treats.

Whether you’re a pad, tampon, or menstrual cup girl, these top five period care packages will surely give you the ease, comfort, and pampering you deserve. 

1. BuyFlowers

These 5 Period Care Packages in Nigeria Make That Time of the Month Way Easier

BuyFlowers elevates your period routine with a three-tier self-care box that includes necessary items and other feel-good stuff. The Essentials Box (₦15,500) covers all basics: 5 pads, soft tissues, snacks, tea, pain relief pills, and an affirmation note. 

The Comfort Box (₦23,000) offers an upgraded experience. It includes a pack of pads, a pantyliner, two soft tissues, three soothing teas, a small mix of snacks, pain relief pills, a sheet mask, and affirmation notes. 

The Luxe Box (₦39,000) takes, but each box feels like a mini-retreat and is perfect for women who want a little luxury while on their period.

Where to Buy: Shop BuyFlowers

Recommended For You

2. QatGifts Period Care Giftbox

qatgifts-period-care-gift-box

Imagine treating your next period to a bit of luxury—QatGifts’ Period Care boxes do just that. Part treat, part necessity, QatGifts’ Period Care Giftbox starts at ₦13,000 and ends at ₦50,000. 

They contain various products like pads, tampons, gourmet chocolates, snacks, a bottle of wine, facial wipes, panty liners, body spray, lip balm, mini moisturiser, etc. Shipping is nationwide so you can surprise a friend in Abuja or Port Harcourt with a lovingly curated box. 

While the emphasis leans toward pampering, each gift box still includes high-absorbency pads, tampons, and pantyliners, making it a fun yet functional present for birthdays, bridal showers, or corporate appreciation. The best part is that you can curate your box however you want it. 

Where to Buy: Shop QatGifts

3. Yadah’s Box 

yadah's-box-period-care-package-nigeria

Want to pamper yourself on a very strict budget? Yadah’s Box is your go-to. The Mini Care Box costs ₦7,500 and contains five pads, soft tissues, wipes, soothing teas, snacks, pain relief pills, and an affirmation note. 

The standard period care box (₦16,000) contains pads, pantyliners, two soft tissues, and more. The premium care box ₦30,000) is the real deal, with the inclusion of heat patches or heat relief gel and sanitary nylons.

Each curated kit contains everything you need for reliable protection and a little pampering, thoughtfully packed in a chic, eco-friendly box. It’s delivered straight to your doorstep across Nigeria. Also, you can customise your box.

Where to Buy: Shop Yadah’s Box.

4. The Toyo Brand

This period care package is a top-notch, practical, and thoughtful gift you can give yourself, a loved one, or a colleague. It contains all the essentials you could ever need while on your period, plus treats to satisfy your cravings. 

There's a 2-in-1 fluffy towel, menstruation cramps belt, pads, matte bottle, body spray, chocolates, etc. This cute little box can instantly erase period moodiness. 

Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Shop TheToyoBrand

5. Periodly Yours

periodly-yours-best-period-care-package-nigeria

Periodly Yours period care packages have one assignment: to make you feel pampered and loved, and they understood it perfectly. Their Queen Period Care package (₦30,000) contains essentials, a satin hair bonnet, a hot water bottle for cramp relief, a period tracker, etc. 

The Goddess period care package (₦50,000) elevates the experience with a menstrual heating belt and drinks. The Angel period care package (₦80,000) delivers premium, top-tier pampering with a pink satin robe plus all the items in other packages. 

Where to Buy: Shop PeriodlyYours.

These period care packages all combine practicality with care. You get all the essentials you need and some pampering to make the whole ordeal bearable to a certain extent. To make the right choice, consider your needs and budget and whether you value self-care extras like teas or heat pads. Students may lean toward budget-friendly options like BuyFlower’s essential box or QatGifts’ ₦13,000 Period Care Giftbox, while working-class prospects may prefer Periodly Yours’ Angel period care package at ₦80,000.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.