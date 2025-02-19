Airtel, one of the country’s leading telecom operators, has recently increased the prices of its tariff plans.

According to Punch Nigeria , Airtel has adjusted its pricing structure in response to inflation, forex volatility, and increasing operational costs. While the company assures customers that the changes are essential for sustaining network quality and expanding coverage, the new rates have sparked mixed reactions from subscribers.

An X user, Big Twiz , posted, “As I dey sub, I dey sob.” This is a general reaction among telecom subscribers as they hiked their data subscription rates. The major thing Nigerians used to hold themselves together has now become what chokes them.

Key highlights of the update: Airtel Data Bundles : Revised daily, weekly, and monthly plans with increased data volume for a higher price.

Airtel Voice Calls : Call rates have increased from 18 Kobo to 25 Kobo per second—making a one-minute call cost approximately 15 Kobo.

Airtel SMS Charges: The cost per SMS is now ₦6, up from ₦4.

Detailed Breakdown of Airtel’s New Data Plans & Their Prices

Airtel Daily Plans

₦50: 40MB (valid for 1 day).

₦100: 100MB (valid for 1 day).

₦200: 200MB (valid for 3 days).

₦350: 1GB (valid for 1 day).

Airtel Weekly Plans

₦350: 350MB (valid for 7 days)

₦500: 750MB + 1GB YouTube Night + 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days). 1GB + 1GB YouTube Night + 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days). 2GB (valid for 2 days).



Airtel Monthly Plans

₦2,000: 3GB (previously 1.5GB at ₦1,200)

₦2,500: 4GB (formerly 3GB at ₦1,500)

₦3,000: 8GB (up from 4.5GB at ₦2,000)

₦4,000: 10GB (previously 6GB at ₦2,500)

₦5,000: 13GB (from 10GB at ₦3,000)

₦6,000: 18GB (formerly 15GB at ₦4,000)

₦8,000: 25GB (replacing 18GB at ₦5,000)

These changes are part of a broader industry move following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of a 50% tariff hike to help telecom operators cope with the increased cost of doing business.

How to Check and Subscribe to the New Tariff Plans

Subscribing to Airtel’s updated tariff plans is straightforward. Here’s how you can do it: Via USSD Code: Dial *312# on your phone to view and subscribe to the new data and call bundles.

Online: Visit the Airtel Nigeria website , to check the full list of plans and make online purchases.