Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

When it comes to high-end smartphones , two names are always on everyone's lips: Samsung and Apple . Their latest offerings, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are two of the most powerful and feature-packed smartphones on the market today. But which one should you actually buy? In this detailed comparison, we break down the significant attributes of both devices: design, display, performance, camera, battery life, software, and price, to help you make a well-informed decision.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slim, curved-edge design. Its titanium and aluminium frame make it lightweight and strong. The back is made of matte-finished Gorilla Glass Victus 3, which protects against scratches and smudges.

Apple also introduced a titanium frame in the iPhone 15 Pro Max that replaces the previous stainless steel one. It’s lighter to hold, simpler in shape, and just as tough. The matte glass rear and flat sides make it look stylish and minimalist. The quality of the build is premium, and it's slightly smaller and more curved than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both phones are gorgeous and wonderfully built. It all depends on whether you prefer the curved look of Samsung’s phones or Apple's flat, minimalist design.

Display

Samsung remains at the forefront of display technology. The S25 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3200 x 1440 screen resolution. It is HDR10+ certified and boasts an eye-catching peak brightness of 2,600 nits, making it perfect for outdoor use.

On the other hand, Apple’s Super Retina XDR OLED display is 6.7 inches wide, with a 2796 x 1290 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and can reach a peak brightness of around 2,000 nits. The images are sharp and colour accurate, though not quite as vibrant as Samsung’s AMOLED. On paper, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the clear winner with its higher refresh rate and brighter, more vivid screen.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (globally, as Samsung omitted Exynos in this variant), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is responsive. Storage comprising UFS 4.0 and up to 16GB RAM provides lag-free gaming and multitasking experiences. UFS 4.0 (Universal Flash Storage) offers significantly faster read and write speeds than previous generations. Apps and games launch quickly, files transfer faster, and overall system performance is snappier.

Apple’s A17 Pro chip , which is made on a 3nm process, is a performance beast. It provides class-leading CPU and GPU performance, especially for gaming and heavy use. Thanks to iOS optimization, multitasking is easy, even with “just” 8GB of RAM. Both are extremely powerful, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out in raw performance benchmarks, while the S25 Ultra provides more RAM for better multitasking.

Camera

The S25 Ultra features a quad-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP 5x periscope telephoto, and a 10MP 3x telephoto. Samsung’s improved AI processing gives us sharper photos, better low-light shots, and remarkably detailed zoom shots, with a 100x space zoom feature.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple-camera setup: a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto. Apple's strengths are its colour accuracy and true skin tones. The new periscope lens boosts much-needed zoom, and the A17 Pro chip enhances picture processing. Video features, especially in ProRes and Cinematic Mode, are the best on any smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers more zoom and flexibility, while Apple is better at video and color accuracy. Photographers will prefer Samsung, and videographers will prefer the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Battery Life

With a 5,500mAh battery, the S25 Ultra comfortably lasts the entire day, even with intense use. It supports 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,422mAh battery. It delivers great battery life, typically a full day with heavy to moderate use. Charging is slower, though, with 27W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging .

Software

It runs on One UI 6.1, based on Android 14. Samsung has refined its software with better multitasking, customisation, and higher integration with the Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung promises 7 years of software updates, equal to Apple’s.

Runs on iOS 17. Smooth, intuitive, and well-integrated into Apple’s ecosystem. Privacy features are robust, and software updates are consistent for years. Android fans will appreciate the One UI customization; Apple fans will understand the ecosystem harmony.

Extra Features

S Pen (Galaxy S25 Ultra): Samsung’s S Pen is a significant selling point. It is great for productivity, note-taking, and creative work.

Dynamic Island (iPhone 15 Pro Max): A unique, interactive UI component for multitasking and app handling.

Face ID vs. Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner: Apple’s Face ID is unmatched in face recognition. Samsung’s ultrasonic scanner is fast and reliable.

Storage Options: Both max out at 1TB storage capacity, though Samsung also features expandable storage via microSD.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max are remarkable smartphones, packed with excellent features and cutting-edge hardware. Here’s a brief rundown: Choose Galaxy S25 Ultra if you need a better display, higher zoom, S Pen, faster charging, and more customization.

Choose iPhone 15 Pro Max if you value ecosystem integration, better video recording, and world-beating performance per core.