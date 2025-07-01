7 Best Places to Buy Phones in Lagos Without Getting Scammed

So, your phone has started acting up. Maybe the screen is flickering, your battery dies faster than NEPA light , or it refuses to charge unless you bend the cord like yoga. It's time to get a new phone, right? But this is Lagos. One wrong move, and you’ll pay full price for a phone that switches off during calls or comes with a fake charger. Worse still, you could go home with a well-packaged fufu disguised as an iPhone box. Everybody suddenly knows someone who “sells clean iPhones direct from the UK,” but half of them don’t come with chargers, let alone receipts. If you want to buy a genuine phone in Lagos without getting cheated, here are seven trusted spots to shop confidently.

1. Computer Village, Ikeja – The Mother of All Phone Markets

Let’s start with the obvious giant: Computer Village. This place is the Lagos headquarters for anything phone- or gadget-related. New iPhones? Samsung? Clean UK-used Androids? It’s all there. You’ll see everything from the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max to budget-friendly Androids in one chaotic, loud, and absolutely unforgettable market experience. But please, don’t go alone if you’re new.

Go with someone who knows the area and can help you negotiate. Don’t be shy to ask for: A proper receipt

Warranty

IMEI confirmation (*dial #06# on the phone) Bonus Tip: Don’t get carried away by cheap prices. Always test the phone, especially battery life and screen response.

2. Slot Nigeria – For Sealed Phones and Warranty Peace of Mind

Slot is the store your friend probably recommends when you say, “I don’t want wahala.” They sell original phones, including Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, and iPhones, all sealed and straight from the manufacturer. Their phones come with one-year warranties, and they have customer support that actually responds. You’ll find them in:

Ikeja, Surulere, Lekki, Ajah, Apapa, and other spots around Lagos. They also offer: Instalment payment plans(through corporate sales)

Trade-in options Pro Tip: Ask about bundle deals. Sometimes, you get freebies like screen protectors or cases. Found this water-resistant Techno POP 9 for ₦102,500.00 on Slot .

3. 3CHub – Budget-Friendly Phones Without the Fuss

If you’re looking for affordable smartphones, 3CHub is a great spot. You’ll find them in major malls and tech plazas across Lagos: Yaba, Apapa, Ikeja, and Festac. They focus a lot on Android phones , such as Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Redmi, and accessories. Their prices are some of the most competitive in the market, and they sometimes offer flash sales. Tip: Visit near month-end. That’s when they try to clear inventory and offer discounts. One sweet deal we spotted recently is the Infinix Note 50 Pro-X6855 (256GB + 8GB RAM) available with a FREE gift or ₦2,000 airtime—solid specs and a little something extra in your bag never hurts. Price: ₦368,800.00 Where To Buy: Shop 3C Hub

4. Pointek – For Easy Payment and Midrange Options

Pointek is one of those phone shops that surprises you with how organised it is. You can walk in, test your phone, and pay for instalments. They sell new phones and allow trade-ins, so you can upgrade without spending your whole salary if you have an older model. You’ll find Pointek in Ikeja, Festac, Lekki, and Ajah. Their staff are friendly, and the environment is calm, not the usual market noise. This Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G 8GB RAM 256GB ROM is going for ₦619,800.00 on Pointek

Pro Tip: Check their website first. Some models go for less online than in-store.

5. Jumia Nigeria – For Lazy Days and Online Deals

Sometimes, you don’t want to leave your house. That’s where Jumia comes in. You can buy phones online and have them delivered in 2–4 days. They sell brands like: Infinix

Tecno

Xiaomi

iPhones

Samsung But you must be careful, only buy products labelled “Sold by Jumia.” That way, you avoid shady third-party sellers. And always check product reviews before you click “Buy Now.” XIAOMI REDMI 14C 8GB RAM 256GB ROM 5160 MAh MIDNIGHT BLACK Price: ₦167,700.00 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia Tip: Watch out for Black Friday sales, they drop prices big time.

6. Finet Mobile: For Sleek, High-End Devices

If you’re a fan of iPhones, Pixel phones, or Samsung Galaxy S series, Finet Mobile is your plug. They have a loyal following, especially among Lagos students and working-class folks who want something sleek but authentic. They’re mostly active online and in Ikeja, and they’re known for: New phones

Installment plans

Good customer service

Regular Instagram updates on stock Samsung GALAXY A05 4GB RAM 64GB ROM DUAL SIM -5000mAh BLACK Price: ₦167,700.00 Where To Buy: Shop Finet Mobile

7. Swot Solutions – Clean UK Used Phones You Can Trust

Swot Solutions is low-key but very trusted, especially for UK-used iPhones and Samsungs. You’ll find them around Ikeja, but their real presence is on Instagram and WhatsApp. They often share videos of the phone you want before delivery. And they allow: Payment on delivery (depending on the area)

Physical testing before full payment

After-sale support (which many vendors don’t offer) Price: ₦128,000.00 – ₦159,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Finet Mobile

Don’t Pay Until You’ve Done These 4 Things

Check the IMEI: Dial *#06# and use online tools to check authenticity and if it’s been reported stolen. Test the phone: Camera, speaker, charger port, buttons, fingerprint/face ID—test everything. Ask for a real receipt: Especially from physical stores. This helps if anything goes wrong later. Confirm accessories: Ensure the charger, earphones, and cable are inside. Many shops remove them.

Where’s the Best Place to Buy Phones in Lagos?

It depends on your budget and how much stress you’re willing to take. Here's a quick cheat sheet: Want price options? Go to Computer Village

Prefer peace of mind? Head to Slot

Shopping on a budget? Try 3CHub or Pointek

Want it delivered? Go with Jumia

Choose UK used phones? Chat up Swot Solutions