Most private universities in Nigeria are seen as unaffordable, and rightfully so. Some are so steeply priced, with fees that run into millions per session, that they seem like a luxury accessible only to the rich. However, not all private universities are that expensive. If you're looking for universities with accredited courses, nice infrastructure, and affordable fees, here are some private universities that have payment plans, scholarship programs, all without compromising on academics. If you're a parent looking for alternatives or a student in search of a good degree without ASUU troubles , here are 9 private universities in Nigeria with low fees.

1. Oduduwa University

Oduduwa University , located in Ipetumodu, Osun State, is one of Nigeria's most affordable private universities. It offers a diverse set of courses, from science to management and social science, while maintaining affordable tuition rates. Undergraduate fees: ₦185,000 – ₦245,000

Masters/Postgraduate: ₦210,000 – ₦350,000

Pre-degree/Part-time: ₦98,000 – ₦150,000 Oduduwa University offers excellent academic value for students seeking affordability without cutting corners on learning quality.

2. Paul University

If you want a quiet, academically focused environment in the East, Paul University delivers. It is located in Akwa, Anambra State, and it’s one of the few private universities with tuition starting under ₦200,000. Plus, it actively supports students with financial challenges. Tuition range: ₦190,000 – ₦350,000 Loans and scholarships are also available for underprivileged students. Paul University is ideal for families looking for affordability and strong Christian values without compromising on academic achievement.

3. South Western University

Located in Ogun State, South Western University offers a cost-effective alternative for students who want to stay close to city life without paying top dollar. Flat tuition fee: ₦500,000 (for the majority of courses)

Includes: ₦100,000 for accommodation and ₦50,000 development fee

Payment: Instalment payments; loan facilities are also available. With its one-stop fee policy, students can plan in advance and avoid surprise fees. The institution also offers a variety of courses, such as Mass Communication, Banking, and International Relations.

4. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State

A household name within Lagos' academic circle, Caleb University , located in Imota, Lagos State, offers top-notch academic training across various areas of study, from law and social sciences to technology and natural sciences, without overpriced fees. Tuition range: ₦215,000 – ₦560,000 Its location in Lagos is an enormous benefit to students who want easy access to internships, placements, and career activities.

5. Tansian University

Established by Rev. Prof. John Bosco Akam, Tansian University , located in Umunya, Anambra State, is now a well-established academic institution in the East. Tuition range: ₦250,000 – ₦700,000 Tansian University is an indication that private universities can deliver good education at rates that are still affordable to most Nigerian families.

6. Wellspring University, Benin, Edo State

Wellspring University was established by the Management Science Centre, a consultancy and professional development company. It is located in Benin City, Edo State, and provides industry-focused experience in its academic offerings. Tuition range: ₦600,000 – ₦1,400,000 Prices vary considerably depending on your course selection (e.g., Engineering and Law cost more).

7. Veritas University

Veritas University is proof that private universities in Abuja don’t always come with outrageous tuition fees. Run by the Catholic Church, the institution emphasises academic rigour and strong moral discipline. Tuition range: ₦415,000 – ₦2,000,000 Veritas is also among the most compassionate private schools for economically disadvantaged students.

8. Ajayi Crowther University

One of Nigeria's fast-emerging private universities is the Ajayi Crowther University , named after the first African Anglican bishop. Located in Oyo State, it offers the latest facilities and convenient payments. Tuition range: ₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000 It's one of the very few private universities that have a strong reputation in law, business, and theology.

9. Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University , located in Ilorin, Kwara State, was founded in 2005 and is an Islamic-faith university that accepts students of all backgrounds. It offers quality academic training at one of the lowest fees in the private sector. Tuition range: ₦200,000 – ₦350,000 Al-Hikmah has earned a reputation for scholarly rigour while still being student-friendly, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Quick Comparison Table

Universities Price Range Oduduwa University ₦98,000 – ₦150,000 Paul University ₦190,000 – ₦350,000 South Western University ₦500,000 Caleb University ₦215,000 – ₦560,000 Tansian University ₦250,000 – ₦700,000 Wellspring University ₦600,000 – ₦1,400,000 Veritas University ₦415,000 – ₦2,000,000 Ajayi Crowther University ₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000 Al-Hikmah University ₦200,000 – ₦350,000