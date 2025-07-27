Most private universities in Nigeria are seen as unaffordable, and rightfully so. Some are so steeply priced, with fees that run into millions per session, that they seem like a luxury accessible only to the rich.
However, not all private universities are that expensive. If you're looking for universities with accredited courses, nice infrastructure, and affordable fees, here are some private universities that have payment plans, scholarship programs, all without compromising on academics.
If you're a parent looking for alternatives or a student in search of a good degree without ASUU troubles, here are 9 private universities in Nigeria with low fees.
1. Oduduwa University
Oduduwa University, located in Ipetumodu, Osun State, is one of Nigeria's most affordable private universities. It offers a diverse set of courses, from science to management and social science, while maintaining affordable tuition rates.
Undergraduate fees: ₦185,000 – ₦245,000
Masters/Postgraduate: ₦210,000 – ₦350,000
Pre-degree/Part-time: ₦98,000 – ₦150,000
Oduduwa University offers excellent academic value for students seeking affordability without cutting corners on learning quality.
2. Paul University
If you want a quiet, academically focused environment in the East, Paul University delivers. It is located in Akwa, Anambra State, and it’s one of the few private universities with tuition starting under ₦200,000. Plus, it actively supports students with financial challenges.
Tuition range: ₦190,000 – ₦350,000
Loans and scholarships are also available for underprivileged students.
Paul University is ideal for families looking for affordability and strong Christian values without compromising on academic achievement.
3. South Western University
Located in Ogun State, South Western University offers a cost-effective alternative for students who want to stay close to city life without paying top dollar.
Flat tuition fee: ₦500,000 (for the majority of courses)
Includes: ₦100,000 for accommodation and ₦50,000 development fee
Payment: Instalment payments; loan facilities are also available.
With its one-stop fee policy, students can plan in advance and avoid surprise fees. The institution also offers a variety of courses, such as Mass Communication, Banking, and International Relations.
4. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State
A household name within Lagos' academic circle, Caleb University, located in Imota, Lagos State, offers top-notch academic training across various areas of study, from law and social sciences to technology and natural sciences, without overpriced fees.
Tuition range: ₦215,000 – ₦560,000
Its location in Lagos is an enormous benefit to students who want easy access to internships, placements, and career activities.
5. Tansian University
Established by Rev. Prof. John Bosco Akam, Tansian University, located in Umunya, Anambra State, is now a well-established academic institution in the East.
Tuition range: ₦250,000 – ₦700,000
Tansian University is an indication that private universities can deliver good education at rates that are still affordable to most Nigerian families.
6. Wellspring University, Benin, Edo State
Wellspring University was established by the Management Science Centre, a consultancy and professional development company. It is located in Benin City, Edo State, and provides industry-focused experience in its academic offerings.
Tuition range: ₦600,000 – ₦1,400,000
Prices vary considerably depending on your course selection (e.g., Engineering and Law cost more).
7. Veritas University
Veritas University is proof that private universities in Abuja don’t always come with outrageous tuition fees. Run by the Catholic Church, the institution emphasises academic rigour and strong moral discipline.
Tuition range: ₦415,000 – ₦2,000,000
Veritas is also among the most compassionate private schools for economically disadvantaged students.
8. Ajayi Crowther University
One of Nigeria's fast-emerging private universities is the Ajayi Crowther University, named after the first African Anglican bishop. Located in Oyo State, it offers the latest facilities and convenient payments.
Tuition range: ₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000
It's one of the very few private universities that have a strong reputation in law, business, and theology.
9. Al-Hikmah University
Al-Hikmah University, located in Ilorin, Kwara State, was founded in 2005 and is an Islamic-faith university that accepts students of all backgrounds. It offers quality academic training at one of the lowest fees in the private sector.
Tuition range: ₦200,000 – ₦350,000
Al-Hikmah has earned a reputation for scholarly rigour while still being student-friendly, especially in Northern Nigeria.
Quick Comparison Table
Universities
Price Range
Oduduwa University
₦98,000 – ₦150,000
Paul University
₦190,000 – ₦350,000
South Western University
₦500,000
Caleb University
₦215,000 – ₦560,000
Tansian University
₦250,000 – ₦700,000
Wellspring University
₦600,000 – ₦1,400,000
Veritas University
₦415,000 – ₦2,000,000
Ajayi Crowther University
₦200,000 – ₦2,000,000
Al-Hikmah University
₦200,000 – ₦350,000
While the spotlight often shines on the most expensive private universities in Nigeria, these hidden gems are offering affordable education with excellent academic standards and accessible payment structures.
If you’re worried about the ongoing disruptions in public universities, but hesitant about spending millions of naira on private ones. Then, these 9 private institutions are proof that quality doesn’t always have to break the bank.