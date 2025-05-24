ASUU threatens nationwide strike over FG's failure to honour agreements

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a stern warning to the federal government: fulfil the long-standing 2009 agreement or face a fresh wave of industrial action.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, ASUU President Chris Piwuna expressed frustration over the government’s failure to address nine lingering issues affecting Nigeria’s public universities.

He described the situation as “unsustainable” and accused the government of paying lip service to the education sector.

Piwuna pointed to the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement as one of the major grievances. Others include the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), withheld 2022 salaries, unpaid entitlements, and the non-release of revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances.

He also noted that the government had promised to inject N150 billion into the system and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, promises that remain unfulfilled.

Beyond the federal level, Piwuna highlighted what he described as the marginalisation of ASUU members in state universities like Kogi State University and Lagos State University, citing job insecurity, victimisation, and salary denial.

He accused political actors of turning universities into battlegrounds for personal interest, saying the integrity of leadership appointments has been compromised in institutions like Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Abuja.