How to Recognise Original and Refurbished iPhones in Nigeria

Most people don’t know that there are varying types of iPhones on the market. From original to refurbished to fairly used, they often fall victim and get what they didn’t intend to. Nothing is quite as disappointing as after months of saving for an iPhone (because they are expensive), you purchase what doesn’t meet your expectations. Refurbished iPhones aren’t bad, especially the ones that are Apple’s Certified units (they undergo rigorous testing and have a warranty). However, third-party refurbishes can be hit or miss, with some parts that aren’t good. Think of a battery that dies as soon as you charge it or a grainy camera. This guide details the differences between original and refurbished iPhones and how to tell them easily.

1. The Model Number

Every iPhone’s model number starts with a letter. That is a simple way to know where it's from. The very first letter matters: M: This is a retail unit that Apple sold brand new.

F: This is a refurbished unit sold by Apple or an authorised carrier.

N: This is a replacement device provided under warranty for faulty iPhones.

P: This is an engraved personalised unit. So if yours begins with F, you’re technically holding a refurbished phone. That might be fine if it’s Apple-certified, but proceed cautiously if you didn’t buy it from Apple directly, or from an Apple-authorised reseller. To check this model number, go to Settings > General > About and look for “Model” (older iOS shows “Model Number” rather than “Model”). Tap it once to reveal a code like MN572LL/A.

2. Verify the Serial/IMEI

Even an original-looking iPhone may not be brand new. The serial number (found next to the model number) or IMEI (in Settings > General > About) can be checked on Apple’s coverage page: Open Safari → Go to checkcoverage.apple.com. Enter the serial number. You’ll be taken to your iPhone diagnostics page. If Apple recognises the device as valid and shows you the warranty/AppleCare status, that’s a good sign. If you get "This phone has not been activated," your phone is brand new. If your device has been activated, it isn’t a brand-new one. This doesn’t mean it is a refurbished unit, though. It could be a fairly used phone, but at least this way, you know it isn’t brand new.

A “cannot find…” message could mean the device was never sold through official channels or was refurbished outside Apple’s supply chain.

3. Examine the Packaging & Accessories

Original iPhones come in a solid white box with fonts that are consistent and printed correctly. Check that: The box art matches the phone inside (colour, storage, model).

The barcodes on the box and phone (IMEI/serial) line up.

Accessories (cable, SIM eject tool, Apple sticker—current iPhones don’t have charging bricks) should feel premium. If they feel flimsy or have misaligned printing, then something is wrong. Apple-refurbished units still ship in white boxes, but they’re labelled “Apple Certified Pre-Owned” (or similar). Something is wrong if your seller gives you a plain white or third-party box.

4. Physical & Software Health Check

Refurbished or used iPhones sometimes have subtle wear: Body : Look for mismatched gaps between screen and frame, uneven paint near the lightning port, or stripped screws (this can be found with refurbs that have gone through cheap repairs).

Display: Open a full-screen white image to check for dead pixels or a yellow tint.

Battery Health: Head to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Anything below 80% suggests heavy usage or a non-genuine replacement and isn’t advisable to purchase.

iOS Version: Apple-certified devices update to the latest iOS. If the phone is stuck on an outdated version or has custom firmware, it is probably a refurbished or fairly used device.

5. Warranty & Service History via Apple Support App

Download the Apple Support app (on the App Store). Sign in with any Apple ID and tap “My Devices.” If your iPhone appears, you can view: Warranty expiration date

AppleCare coverage

Service history (major repairs done by Apple) A genuine Apple-certified refurb will display its warranty period. If the phone doesn’t show up, it might be a third-party refurbishing.

6. Red Flags

Unsealed Box: Brand-new iPhones are factory-sealed with a plastic wrap.

Price Way Below Market: If a current-generation iPhone is 50% off, something’s up; even a 40% or 30% discount is suspicious.

Seller Refuses Checks: A trustworthy seller will let you check the model/serial in your presence. They have nothing to hide.

7. Choose Trusted Sellers

In Nigeria, your safest bets are: Apple Premium Resellers: SLOT , Apple Premium Store , iStore .

Official Online Stores: Jumia or Konga’s “ official mall” sellers. Avoid random social-media sellers or “too good to be true” deals that are too good to be true in Computer Village unless you’re comfortable spot-checking yourself.