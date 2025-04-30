9 Best Parental Control Apps

Keeping kids safe online these days is a full-time job. From viral challenges to sketchy ads and random content popping up everywhere, it’s a lot to keep up with. That’s where parental control apps come in. The right parental control apps help you monitor your kids' phone or tablet use at all times. You stay informed, and they stay protected—a win-win. Here are some of the best parental control apps out there and what makes each one stand out.

1. Qustodio

Qustodio is everything from screen time limits, app blocking, call and text monitoring, and location tracking. It is exciting because it is very easy to use, whether you’re tech-savvy or not. You even get daily reports of what your child is doing online, so you’re never in the dark.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

2. Bark

This app is like having a digital but cool watchdog. It doesn't just block threats; it actively monitors for signs of trouble. It scans texts, emails, YouTube, and over 30+ apps for signs of bullying, online predators, depression, and more. So instead of shutting everything down immediately, it alerts you if something feels off, so you can step in before things go sideways.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

3. Norton Family

It is for serious online learning and safety. Built by the same company that protects millions of computers from viruses, Norton Family is great for families that want to encourage better online habits, not just blocking bad stuff. It helps you set rules around screen time, filter websites, and monitor search history. It’s beneficial for school-aged kids using the internet for homework and research.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

4. Life360

Life360 isn’t focused on what kids do online; it is more about where they are in the real world. It tracks their location in real-time and gives you updates as they move about. You can see where your kids are, get alerts when they arrive or leave certain places( like school or home), and it even monitors their driving habits if they’re old enough to be behind the wheel. It’s a nice “peace of mind” app for parents who want to know their kids are safe outside the house.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

5. Net Nanny

Worried about what your child might accidentally (or not-so-accidentally) stumble on online? Net Nanny has your back. It uses real-time filtering to block inappropriate content, even inside apps and browsers.

It blocks inappropriate content in real time, even inside apps. You also get alerts for suspicious activity and can set screen time limits. It’s a solid choice for hands-on protection.

6. OurPact- The Routine Builder

OurPact is known for its easy drag-and-drop scheduling. You can block apps during specific times, such as homework, bedtime, or chore time, and unblock them for downtime. It’s less about spying and more about helping kids build a healthy, balanced tech routine without struggles.

7. Kidslox: One App, Multiple Devices

If your child uses more than one device (say, a phone and a tablet), Kidslox is an excellent option. It lets you control multiple devices from one account. You can block apps, set daily time limits, and switch between modes like "Homework" or "Sleep."

It’s simple and works well for families with multiple kids or shared devices.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

8. Canopy: Smart Filtering That Grows With Your Child

Canopy doesn’t just block explicit content—it scans images and videos in real time and blocks harmful ones before they appear.

It also lets you disable specific features (like incognito browsing), so you’re always one step ahead. It’s great for parents who want stronger content filtering without feeling overbearing.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

9. FamilyTime: Packed With Features

FamilyTime has everything: screen time limits, location tracking, SOS/panic buttons, and app usage reports.

It also allows for custom rules, such as “no phone use during school hours.” If you like flexibility and control, this app is definitely worth checking out.

Available on: Play Store and App Store

Balance is Key